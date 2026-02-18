Former Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau is in a mournful mood, following the loss of his brother, Dahiru Shekarau

Legit.ng understands that Dahiru Shekarau was a respected public servant and administrator in Kano State, northwest Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended condolences, urging the Shekarau family to continue the deceased's 'legacy of community service'

Kano, Kano State - Former Kano State governor and ex-senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, has lost his brother, Dahiru Shekarau, whose demise was announced on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, family sources confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

Former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, mourns the loss of his elder brother, while President Bola Tinubu expresses his condolences. Photo credits: @Dawakiii, @aonanuga1956

Dahiru Shekarau mourned following death

Dahiru Shekarau was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of the former Kano governor. His death marks the loss of a seasoned administrator widely known for his years of service and contributions to governance in the state.

The late Dahiru Shekarau is survived by members of his family, including Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Since the announcement, tributes and prayers have continued to pour in, particularly from political and government circles, reflecting the family’s longstanding role in public service and community leadership.

Abdullahi Ganduje, ex-governor of Kano, pays a condolence visit over the passing of Dahiru Shekarau, the brother of the former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau. Photo credit: @Dawakiii

Tinubu condoles ex-Kano governor Shekarau

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau over the passing of his brother.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, released by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, the president described the death of the late retired educationist and administrator as “more than a family loss,” noting that his contributions reached far beyond his immediate family to society at large.

Tinubu highlighted that the late Dahiru Shekarau distinguished himself through years of service devoted to building people and strengthening institutions, leaving a legacy of impact and integrity, according to The Nation.

The Nigerian leader urged the Shekarau family to honour the memory of the late public servant by continuing his tradition of community service and upholding the legacy of his distinguished career.

