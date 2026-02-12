Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged African countries to promote younger leaders aged 25 to 50, saying they are better equipped for governance

Jonathan highlighted the stamina required for leadership, noting that older leaders may struggle with prolonged demands of office

He called on young Africans to view leadership as service and emphasised that democracy depends on strong institutions, not age

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged African countries to deliberately promote younger leaders between the ages of 25 and 50, insisting that this demographic is better equipped to handle the rigours of modern governance.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the International Memorial Lecture and Leadership Conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, Jonathan argued that age often limits a leader’s capacity to cope with the pressures of office.

Former Nigerian President Sets Age Range for Africans to Elect Their Leaders

Source: Twitter

“Why do we begin to think that you must be a hundred years old before you can rule your country?” he asked.

Jonathan: Younger leaders better positioned to withstand pressure

Jonathan emphasised the stamina and resilience required for leadership, noting that younger leaders can more effectively endure the demands of office.

“If they need to stay awake for 24 hours, they can do so. When I was in office, some days I did not sleep more than two hours. Subject an older person to that stress and they would spend half the time in hospital,” he said.

He aligned his remarks with Nigeria’s “Not Too Young To Run” movement, which seeks to lower age barriers for elective offices and encourage youth participation in politics.

“I have to reinforce the Not Too Young To Run movement. If we are looking for people who can run nations in Africa, we should look within the 25 to 50 age bracket. That is when you are vibrant, physically strong and mentally sound,” Jonathan said.

Discipline and stewardship key to leadership

The former president also criticised leaders who spend prolonged periods outside their states or countries.

“In a country like the United States, some governors do not leave their states for four years. But here, some of our governors spend 50 per cent of their time abroad. So who runs the state? Coming of age must transcend many things. First and foremost, we must have the discipline to manage ourselves,” he said.

Reflecting on General Murtala Muhammed’s legacy, Jonathan noted that age was not a barrier to decisive and visionary leadership. Muhammed became Head of State at 38 and left a profound impact despite ruling for only 200 days.

“General Murtala Muhammed assumed office at the very young age of 38. Despite a tenure of only 200 days, his achievements were profound because he was driven by a clear, unyielding vision,” Jonathan said.

He also cited other leaders, such as General Yakubu Gowon, who became Head of State at 32 and introduced the National Youth Service Corps, demonstrating that youth does not preclude effective governance.

GEJ: Democracy requires strong institutions, not age

Jonathan cautioned that youth alone is insufficient without discipline, patriotism and strong institutions.

Former Nigerian President Sets Age Range for Africans to Elect Their Leaders

Source: Twitter

“Democracy requires vision rather than decree. It requires persuasion instead of command. It depends on institutions, not individuals. Above all, it requires respect for the rule of law and the willingness to submit power to the will of the people,” he said.

He urged African leaders to view governance as stewardship rather than entitlement and encouraged young people to see leadership as a service.

“Young people must see leadership as service, not entitlement. Leaders must see governance as stewardship, not a right,” he added.

Jonathan concluded by reminding Africans that leadership should be measured by impact rather than tenure.

“As we mark 50 years of General Murtala Muhammed’s legacy, let us remember that leadership is not measured by how long you govern; it is measured by the courage to act decisively when the nation needs direction and by the impact you make on society,” he said.

Jonathan meets PDP leaders

Previously,Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Kabiru Turaki, has disclosed the details of the party's national working committee (NWC) with the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Turaki, who led the NWC members to a closed-door meeting with the former president at his private office in Abuja on Tuesday, January 7, explained that Jonathan had promised to play an active role in the affairs of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng