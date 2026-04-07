Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who recently dumped the party for the African Democratic Party (ADC), has lamented being ignored by the controversial leader of the new coalition party, Nafiu Bala, during his visit to Gombe state.

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the David Mark-led group, where Kwankwaso belong, both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Rabiu Kwankwaso says Nafiu Bala should respect elders in the ADC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

In a bid to solve the matter amicably with Bala, Kwankwaso said he had visited his state, adding that people told him that the controversial ADC leader would not respond to his call for a talk.

Speaking in Hausa in a trending video, Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, said he googled Bala's profile and discovered that he was born in 1990. He added that the politician still has a lot to learn, considering his age and that people who are close to him should advise him.

His statement reads in part:

"I was supposed to see Nafiu Bala yesterday till this morning; he never came. Many people told me he would not come."

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of the former presidential candidate. Below are some of their comments:

Phantom compared the development to that of the 1960s:

"He is already in the pocket of Yoruba politicians, this is Sardauna and Akintola vs Awolowo kind of politics, we had the upper hand then, we have been decimated as a region, very unfortunate."

Big A.A.S mentioned what President Bola Tinubu would have done in this case:

"None of these opposition politicians has leadership skills. You don't wait for him. If it were Tinubu, he would look for that guy wherever he is and m resolve issues with him. But this one here is talking about age. As in na small boy na, make him come see you."

Toba Truth said the north will deal with Bala:

"That Nafiu thinks he can play with the hope of the North like Abure did with the Labour Party. The North doesn't forgive or forget, and I know he will somehow pay for this useless distraction. The North is ready for a new Nigeria."

Aku Amia commented on trust after the saga:

"In politics, trust and integrity are vital. Do you think any reasonable, forward-thinking politician would want to associate with people like Lamidi Apapa, Julius Abure, and others after the damage they’ve caused to the Labour Party? This is especially important in the North, where trust and credibility carry significant weight."

You can read more comments on the video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng