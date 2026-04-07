Ralph Nwosu, former ADC chairman, has openly criticised INEC for undermining the rule of law

He described the commission’s actions as a “major disgrace” to the legal profession and called for leadership change

Nwosu also confirmed Nafiu Bala’s resignation from ADC, questioning his current political involvement

Ralph Nwosu, former chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has strongly criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a recent interview.

He accused the commission of acting outside the law and undermining the democratic process.

Ralph Nwosu criticises INEC leadership for undermining democracy and calls their actions a disgrace. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

“I have not seen any INEC that could just take law into their hands and scandalize the entire system. For INEC leadership to decide to truncate the law to please the party in power is both irresponsible and a shame for that matter. It is a disgrace,” Nwosu said.

Legal profession called into question

Nwosu went further, describing the actions of INEC as damaging to the legal profession. He argued that the chairman of INEC should be removed, stating:

“It is a major disgrace to the legal profession. Because it is a shame. It should not be law and so on. I think that the INEC chairman needs to be removed. The shame he was bestowed on should be removed from him.”

Nafiu Bala’s resignation from ADC

The former ADC chairman also addressed the role of Nafiu Bala, who previously served as deputy under his leadership. Nwosu confirmed that Bala resigned from the party and from his position as deputy management chairman, with all necessary documentation provided to INEC.

“Nafiu Bala resigned from ADC. We have all the forensics. He resigned from ADC and he resigned as deputy management chairman. I have the letter. INEC has the letter. And INEC watched the entire process. We held more than 8 meetings. Bala was involved in all the meetings,” Nwosu explained.

See the video on X below:

Bala’s role in promoting ADC in the North

Nwosu expressed surprise at Bala’s current involvement in political matters, recalling his active role in promoting ADC across northern Nigeria.

“What beats my imagination is that Bala was one of those who went around the North to market ADC to the people. Saying, if we are going to build a coalition, that the North should embrace ADC. So for him to be doing... There must have been something for him to be involved in what he is involved in now.”

Nafiu Bala resigns from ADC, with Ralph Nwosu confirming the process and questioning his current role. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

Relative of Nafiu Bala shares strange details about him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala, once described as coming from a humble background, has drawn attention for his lifestyle changes after the 2023 elections.

Allegations have surfaced that his faction of the ADC is being influenced by the ruling APC, raising questions about party unity. Bala has firmly denied these claims, insisting on his loyalty to the ADC and his decade-long membership.

A relative of Nafiu Bala, who requested anonymity, described the embattled politician as someone from a modest upbringing.

Source: Legit.ng