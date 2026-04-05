Obidient Movement has accused the ruling APC of sabotaging Peter Obi's candidacy ahead of the 2027 elections

Yunusa Tanko claimed that the APC's tactics aim to undermine the African Democratic Congress (ADC's) integrity

The group condemned Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC for alleged manipulation to stifle democratic participation for Obi

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano State - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, the Obidient Movement has raised alarms in Nigeria and internationally over what it calls a “sinister scheme” allegedly orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Obidient Movement is a sociopolitical group primarily supporting Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in Nigeria. Obi is presently a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obidient Movement raises concerns over alleged APC scheme targeting Peter Obi’s 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obidients flag APC's 'scheme'

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 4, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, said the purported plan aims to deny Obi a platform for the upcoming January 2027 election.

The statement said:

"This underhanded plan has been in motion since the 2023 election, deliberately injecting crises into Obi's former party, the Labour Party, to prevent him from securing a foothold. Despite Obi's relentless efforts to restore peace, government infiltrators aided by a compromised judiciary consistently thwarted these attempts."

APC accused of undermining Obi's ambition

Furthermore, the opposition group accused the ruling APC of "propping up surrogates across parties to create an illusion of democratic choice."

Obidient Movement continued:

"After aligning with the ADC and bringing renewed energy to the party, the ruling party escalated its sabotage — pursuing legislative changes that led to a damaging amendment to the Electoral Act, explicitly designed to pressure the ADC and undermine Obi's presidential ambitions."

Recalling Obi's visit in March to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as well as Kwankwasiyya members, the Obidient Movement claimed that the cordial meeting in Kano "only intensified the ruling party's hostility."

It said "the tipping point" came at the ADC's rally in Kano on Monday, March 30, 2026, where Kwankwaso officially joined the ADC.

Obidient Movement condemns INEC over ADC leadership delisting ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Obidients condemn INEC's ADC delisting

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, April 1, announced that it had delisted ADC national chairman, David Mark and national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, from its records.

The commission, through Mohammed Haruna, its national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, explained that the decision was taken in line with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the matter at the trial court.

In a fresh statement revisiting the issue, the Obidient Movement condemned INEC over its "agenda".

It said:

"In a desperate move, the government manipulated INEC to reinterpret an Appeal Court ruling, leading to the delisting of the ADC's leadership, putting Obi and other aspirants at serious risk of being denied a platform.

"The Peter Obi Media Office categorically condemns this trend as a blatant scheme to:

-Undermine democracy

-Establish a one-party dictatorship

-Continue exploiting Nigeria's resources through corruption

Obidient Movement Worldwide concluded:

"We call on all stakeholders to uphold the values of democracy and ensure Peter Obi has the opportunity to present his vision to the Nigerian electorate."

The full statement from the Obidient Movement can be read below via this X post.

Obidients declare nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Obidient Movement announced a nationwide protest, saying the action is aimed at 'defending Nigeria’s democracy.'

Obidient Movement said it would not be quiet because "silence becomes dangerous and inaction becomes complicity."

Source: Legit.ng