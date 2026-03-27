Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has explained that his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the 2027 ambition of President Bola Tinubu

Saraki also denied the report that he was secretly working for President Tinubu, adding that he is not the type of person and that he stands by what he does

The former Senate president said that though he did not like the style and position of Wike, they both share the belief that the PDP must not fail

Bukola Saraki, the former president of the Nigerian Senate, has maintained that his friendship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should not be seen as his endorsement for President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambition in the 2027 general elections.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara state, explained that he has been operating openly and he did not engage in any "night dealings."

Bukola Saraki says he did not endorse President Bola Tinubu for 2027, but his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is intact Photo Credit: @GovWike, @bukolasaraki, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former Senate president made the comment while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, March 26. During the interview, Saraki also outlined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) position ahead of the upcoming convention.

Saraki also dismissed the claim that he is working for President Bola Tinubu, adding that he was not the type who says something and does something else. He said, "I don’t do things at night, I’m not a night person. If I’m going to do something, I come, I stick my chest out. This is where I’m going.”

The former Senate president also responded to a question on whether his friendship with Wike amounted to Tinubu's endorsement, stating that “You can’t extrapolate that. My friendship is based on what we are going to do about this party.

He noted that Wike's style and views could be different from his own, but that they must come together to keep the PDP alive and ensure that the people have the platform to contest elections. He added that he was doing that with all sincerity and without any doubt.

Wike, though a PDP member, has consistently endorsed President Tinubu's second term ambition, a position a faction of the PDP has considered disloyalty.

At the same time, Saraki's comment has started generating some reactions. Below are some of the comments:

Segun Ajayi faulted Saraki's statement:

"What exactly is Saraki saying? Wike has already announced his support for Tinubu’s second term, yet you’re saying the Seyi Makinde faction of the PDP should reconcile with him (Wike)."

Ogbèni Abdulrasaq Saheed praised Saraki:

"Argue with keyboard, Saraki is not a follower, he leads."

Abdulbasit explained Saraki's position:

"You all need to watch the video and ignore the headline he said it clearly he can’t disown their relationship but Wike also stand that people must contest under PDP."

Kehinde Adefulu defended Saraki:

"I don't think Saraki is scared of Wike. Why will he be scared of him. Saraki is playing safe for 2031."

You can see the video of Saraki on X here:

Source: Legit.ng