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2027 Election: Only Way Peter Obi Will Beat Atiku To ADC Presidential Ticket, Analyst Explains
Politics

2027 Election: Only Way Peter Obi Will Beat Atiku To ADC Presidential Ticket, Analyst Explains

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Public affairs analyst Donald Okwuosa discusses Peter Obi's uncertain African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket chances against Atiku Abubakar
  • Okwuosa says Obi's popularity is a significant asset, with high hopes for a direct primary victory over the former vice president
  • He recalled former Ekiti Governor Fayose's statement that Obi is ADC's best chance to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, stated that Peter Obi's chances of securing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are uncertain.

Okwuosa said Obi's popularity and credibility as a transformational leader are seen as assets.

Analyst speaks on Peter Obi's chances against Atiku in ADC
Okwuosa says Peter Obi can get the ADC presidential ticket via direct primary. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

He said Obi is considered a strong contender, and many people believe he can defeat Atiku in a free and fair primary.

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He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Read also

3 reasons Kwankwaso’s defection to ADC may favour Tinubu, APC

The political analyst said the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that Obi is the ADC's best bet to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Okwuosa said Fayose declared that without Obi, the party risks becoming irrelevant.

He said Atiku's financial influence and deep political networks could give him an edge in an indirect primary election.

Speaking further, he said the former Anambra State governor will defeat Atiku and other presidential aspirants should the ADC adopt the direct primary.

“Considering the data registration nationwide, if a direct Primary is eventually carried out, in the case of no delegate, which the electoral reform act has made mandatory, Peter Obi will floor other fellow contestants at the party primaries.
“A direct primary wouldn't give room for delegates; those money bags hoping to bribe party delegates to clinch the ticket would be so disappointed. Peter Obi has no contender, with the direct primary; reason he is so confident.”
Analyst says Peter Obi's chances of clinching the ADC ticket against Atiku Abubakar are uncertain
Okwuosa says Peter Obi is the ADC's best option to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

If Peter Obi fails to get ADC ticket

Recall that the ADC presidential race intensifies with notable challengers like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi aiming for 2027.

Read also

2027 election: 3 things that may happen to ADC if Peter Obi fails to get presidential ticket

Obi's failure to secure the ADC ticket may fracture his loyal Obidient movement and impact party unity.

Loss of Obi could weaken ADC's appeal among youth voters, boosting the ruling APC's advantage.

Read more stories on Peter Obi:

"Why I won’t write off Peter Obi, Atiku"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Senator Ali Ndume discussed the 2027 election dynamics and potential candidates to challenge President Tinubu.

Ndume argued that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacked fresh ideas to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker also noted that opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, face internal disunity.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Peter ObiAtiku Abubakar
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