Public affairs analyst Donald Okwuosa discusses Peter Obi's uncertain African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket chances against Atiku Abubakar

Okwuosa says Obi's popularity is a significant asset, with high hopes for a direct primary victory over the former vice president

He recalled former Ekiti Governor Fayose's statement that Obi is ADC's best chance to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, stated that Peter Obi's chances of securing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are uncertain.

Okwuosa said Obi's popularity and credibility as a transformational leader are seen as assets.

Okwuosa says Peter Obi can get the ADC presidential ticket via direct primary. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said Obi is considered a strong contender, and many people believe he can defeat Atiku in a free and fair primary.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The political analyst said the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that Obi is the ADC's best bet to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Okwuosa said Fayose declared that without Obi, the party risks becoming irrelevant.

He said Atiku's financial influence and deep political networks could give him an edge in an indirect primary election.

Speaking further, he said the former Anambra State governor will defeat Atiku and other presidential aspirants should the ADC adopt the direct primary.

“Considering the data registration nationwide, if a direct Primary is eventually carried out, in the case of no delegate, which the electoral reform act has made mandatory, Peter Obi will floor other fellow contestants at the party primaries.

“A direct primary wouldn't give room for delegates; those money bags hoping to bribe party delegates to clinch the ticket would be so disappointed. Peter Obi has no contender, with the direct primary; reason he is so confident.”

Okwuosa says Peter Obi is the ADC's best option to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

If Peter Obi fails to get ADC ticket

Recall that the ADC presidential race intensifies with notable challengers like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi aiming for 2027.

Obi's failure to secure the ADC ticket may fracture his loyal Obidient movement and impact party unity.

Loss of Obi could weaken ADC's appeal among youth voters, boosting the ruling APC's advantage.

Read more stories on Peter Obi:

"Why I won’t write off Peter Obi, Atiku"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Senator Ali Ndume discussed the 2027 election dynamics and potential candidates to challenge President Tinubu.

Ndume argued that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacked fresh ideas to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker also noted that opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, face internal disunity.

Source: Legit.ng