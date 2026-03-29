The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has predicted that Nigerians may push for a constitutional amendment to extend President Bola Tinubu’s tenure beyond two terms

Speaking during Tinubu’s 74th birthday, the monarch praised the President’s reforms, citing economic growth and strengthened national reserves

His remarks have sparked fresh debate on Nigeria’s constitutional limits and the future of Tinubu’s leadership

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has suggested that many Nigerians could call for a constitutional amendment to allow President Bola Tinubu to serve beyond the current two-term limit.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in a message marking Tinubu’s 74th birthday, the monarch praised the President’s leadership and reforms.

Nigerians demand constitutional amendment as Tinubu’s third term debate grows stronger. Photo credit: officialABAT/OluwoofIwo/X

Source: Twitter

“Many Nigerians may call for a constitutional review to enable Tinubu to serve more than two terms in office. He is a leader who knows what he is doing,” he said.

Tinubu’s economic reforms and achievements

According to PUNCH, the Oluwo highlighted several economic gains under Tinubu’s administration, including:

Growth in Nigeria’s foreign reserves from about $1bn to between $49.5bn and $50.45bn as of late February/March 2026. Strengthened naira and improved economic indices. Structural reforms such as exchange rate unification, increased oil output, and higher foreign investment inflows.

He also commended Tinubu for granting local government autonomy, boosting state allocations, expanding road infrastructure, and improving grassroots palliative distribution.

Leadership style and tough decisions

According to the monarch, Tinubu has shown “uncommon leadership” by implementing reforms that past leaders attempted but abandoned due to public pressure. He noted that only a capable leader could take tough decisions and stand firm to reposition the economy.

“You are not yet a capable leader until you take decisions and stand by them. Many past presidents attempted to remove obstacles to economic prosperity but were overrun by public outcries. Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon leadership through reforms,” the Oluwo added.

Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended) restricts presidents to two four-year terms. Any move to extend tenure beyond this would require approval from the National Assembly and state legislatures.

Tinubu’s low-key birthday celebration

Tinubu marked his 74th birthday quietly, in line with the prevailing national mood and economic challenges. Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, his administration has introduced major reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting investment.

The Oluwo’s remarks reflect growing recognition of Tinubu’s economic reforms and leadership style. While constitutional limits remain clear, the monarch’s prediction underscores the possibility of future debates on extending presidential tenure in Nigeria.

Local government autonomy expands under Tinubu’s leadership with improved state allocations. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s UK visit may lead to Ekweremadu’s return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu's administration, and the United Kingdom have signed a new migration agreement that could pave the way for the repatriation of convicted individuals, including former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

According to BussinessDay, the accord was finalised during President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit and covers failed asylum seekers, visa overstayers, and convicted offenders.

Source: Legit.ng