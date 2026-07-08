Federal court orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll over $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation

Judge Kaplan mandates transfer of funds after Trump's appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court

Trump plans to continue legal fight despite court ruling and comments on alleged 'weaponization' of the case

A federal court in New York has ordered US President Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll more than $5 million awarded to her after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Judge orders payment

Trump has been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll over $5 million after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Photo credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty images

Source: Twitter

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday directed the release of the $5 million judgment, along with nearly $800,000 in accrued interest, to Carroll after the US Supreme Court declined to hear Trump's appeal last month.

A jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and for defaming her in 2022 when he denied her allegations. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Three years ago, Trump deposited about $5.55 million into the federal court's registry while pursuing his appeal. Judge Kaplan has now ordered that the funds be transferred to Carroll's legal team.

Trump vows to continue legal battle

Despite the ruling, Trump's lawyers filed a notice indicating they intend to appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Following the Supreme Court's refusal to hear his appeal, Trump insisted he would continue fighting the case, ABCnews reported.

"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength," Trump said.

As reported by BBC News, Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, welcomed the latest order, stating:

"After four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end."

A separate jury award of $83 million in damages in a related case remains under appeal.

'Death of Trump' demanded

Previously, Legit.ng reported that thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on Saturday, July 4, as the funeral procession for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, got underway, with some participants displaying banners carrying hostile messages directed at the United States and its allies.

Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet graphic passing through the former US president's name.

Source: Legit.ng