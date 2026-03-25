The ruling APC plans to use a consensus approach for national leadership selection at the 2026 convention in Abuja

Mary Ikoku confirmed that elective position decisions may depend on local political dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections

Incumbent NWC members and new aspirants prepare for key roles ahead of the APC convention in March 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that it plans to adopt a consensus approach for selecting its national leadership during the party’s convention scheduled for Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Abuja.

Mary Ikoku, the assistant secretary for media and publicity for the APC national convention 2026, disclosed the plan during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, March 25.

APC to adopt consensus method for choosing national leaders at its March 2026 convention, says Mary Ikoku. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC to elect national leaders by consensus

The Punch noted the APC's resolution in a report on Wednesday afternoon, March 25.

On the issue of elective positions during primaries, Ikoku said the party had not yet decided how these would be handled, noting that decisions may vary depending on local political dynamics.

She explained:

“APC, for this convention, I am aware and can say that the party is adopting consensus for this convention. As to whether they are adopting consensus for elective positions, I do not have an answer to that because politics is local.

“So, I believe that, at the end of the day, when it comes to the issue of elective positions, the persons who would emerge aren’t often what you would want to make consensus in every space.”

APC screens aspirants for NWC

Ahead of its national convention, the APC has begun screening aspirants for key positions in its National Working Committee (NWC).

Among those seeking top roles are National Chairman hopeful Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and National Secretary aspirant Ajibola Basiru.

APC aspirants and incumbent leaders, such as Nentawe Yilwatda, are competing for key NWC positions ahead of the national convention in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Incumbent NWC members aiming to retain their positions include National Youth Leader Dayo Israel, National Legal Adviser Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, National Woman Leader Mary Alile Idele, Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Bukar Dalori, and National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, among others.

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APC chairman shares strategies for victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the ruling APC, declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly positioned to secure a second term in office.

Yilwatda's assurance comes amid the opposition's quest to displace the APC and Tinubu democratically.

Speaking in Abuja at the APC Northwest Youth Mobilisation meet-and-greet convened by Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo, Yilwatda outlined strategies he believes will give the president an edge in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng