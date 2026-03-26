The Northern APC Peace Agenda praised the reconciliation between Governor Dauda Lawal and former Governor Bello Matawalle

Bello Matawalle publicly stepped aside from any governorship ambition and pledged support for Lawal following the governor’s defection to the APC

The group said the alliance strengthened party unity in Zamfara and aligned the state more closely with the federal government

The Northern APC Peace Agenda has welcomed the reconciliation between Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, describing it as a calming force in the state’s political climate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group said the development strengthens internal cohesion within the All Progressives Congress and reduces tensions that often trail succession politics.

Dauda Lawal and Bello Matawalle have reconciled their political differences. Photo: DaudaLawal

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Wednesday in Kaduna and signed by its president, Alhaji Rabiu Ahmad, the group praised Matawalle’s decision to publicly support Lawal and withdraw from any governorship ambition.

It said the move reflects political maturity and a deliberate choice to place party unity above individual interest.

Reconciliation reshapes Zamfara politics

Matawalle, now minister of state for defence, made his position known during a reception organised to mark Lawal’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC in Gusau.

His declaration effectively ended months of speculation around possible rivalry between both leaders as the next electoral cycle approaches.

Lawal’s defection has brought the incumbent governor and his immediate predecessor under the same political platform.

Matawalle backs Lawal and steps away from governorship ambitions. Photo: FB/BeloMatawalle

Source: Original

Observers see the alignment as a major shift in Zamfara’s political structure, given the influence both figures command across the state.

The event drew several senior party leaders, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a presence that signalled the strategic importance of the reconciliation to the APC’s plans in the Northwest.

Reacting to the alliance, Ahmad described it as a rare display of responsibility in a region where political competition often leads to prolonged divisions.

“The coming together of Governor Dauda Lawal and former Governor Bello Matawalle under one political platform represents a turning point for Zamfara State,” Ahmad said.

“This is not just a political alignment; it is a demonstration of maturity, restraint, and a shared commitment to the stability and progress of the state. At a time when political divisions often undermine governance, this reconciliation sends a powerful message that unity can be prioritised over personal ambition.”

Party unity and national interest

Ahmad also pointed to Matawalle’s decision to back Lawal as evidence of loyalty to the APC and the federal government.

“We commend former governor Matawalle for placing the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration above personal political considerations,” the statement reads.

“Such a decision reflects loyalty, discipline, and an understanding that the strength of the party and the country must come before individual aspirations. This is the kind of leadership that inspires confidence and strengthens democratic institutions.”

The group said sustained cooperation between both leaders could improve governance, grassroots mobilisation, and development outcomes in Zamfara.

It added that closer alignment with the federal government may enhance coordination and access to national support, while party leaders at the centre have also welcomed the governor’s move into the APC.

Zamfara's new airport records first successful flight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gusau recorded a landmark moment on Sunday, March 22, as an aircraft touched down at the newly completed Gusau International Airport, marking the facility’s first successful flight operation.

The test landing took place at exactly 4:30 pm, according to a statement issued by Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to Dauda Lawal.

Source: Legit.ng