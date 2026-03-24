Peter Obi reports arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar in Kaduna State, raising concerns about free speech in Nigeria

Obi condemns the suppression of dissent, insists it undermines Nigeria's democracy, and urges adherence to the rule of law

The former Anambra State governor calls for an end to intimidation, advocating for citizens' rights and freedoms

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar has been arrested by authorities.

Obi said the Revered religious leader was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Peter Obi says the authorities arrested Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar's arrest in Kaduna. Photo credit:@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said this troubling development in Nigeria’s polity must be nipped in the bud.

The former Anambra State governor said freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution.

The 2027 presidential hopeful said this cannot be allowed to continue.

He stated this via his X handle @PeterObi on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

“I have just been made aware early this morning that Revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday.”

Obi said suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the Nigerian government must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society.

“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact.”

He called on those bent on undermining Nigeria’s fragile democracy to stop. Peter Obi urged them to apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens.

Nigerians react to Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar's arrest

@stephtochi

It's obvious APC wants to contest the 2027 election alone...if not, why go after the opposition leaders? Nothing lasts forever, and it will not take you much to do the right thing.

@valtim001

If removing APC from power requires accepting a deputy role under Atiku, then that sacrifice should be made for the greater good of everyone. We have not had it this bad before.

@AdeHardemola

You will certainly defend Sheikh Gumi too if he were invited. Gbajue.

@Everypolitics1

Any society that begins to silence voices, especially without clear justification, is gradually weakening its own democracy. If this arrest is truly connected to association or expression, then it raises serious concerns for all Nigerians, not just political figures. The rule of law must always prevail over intimidation.

Peter Obi blows hot after Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar was arrested in Kaduna. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde met with the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano amid 2027 election discussions.

The political leaders spark excitement among Nigerians regarding potential political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Public reactions highlight the significance of this meeting, raising hopes for a united front against poor governance.

Source: Legit.ng