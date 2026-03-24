Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso held high-level talks as consultations ahead of the 2027 elections intensified

Mansur Kurugu of the Kwankwasiyya Movement confirmed that discussions progressed significantly with leaders yet to agree on a final platform

Key figures including Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Seriake Dickson participated in the talks as alliances began to take shape

The Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has commenced discussions with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to take shape.

The development was confirmed by the Kwankwasiyya Movement through its spokesperson, Mansur Kurugu.

Ahead of the elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso holds talks with the ADC and NDC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He further disclosed that the engagements could lead to a broader alliance among the parties.

“It is true that Kwankwaso is in talks with ADC and NDC, and we are optimistic that the leaders will end up adopting one of the parties before the 2027 elections,” Kurugu said.

Coalition talks yet to reach final decision

Kurugu explained that while discussions have made progress, no definitive platform has been selected by the political actors involved, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, consultations are still ongoing, with leaders weighing their options ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The likes of Seriake Dickson, Peter Obi, and Seyi Makinde are all part of the talks, and they have progressed significantly,” he added.

Key political figures involved in negotiations

Among those reportedly participating in the talks are Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Seriake Dickson, signalling a potential convergence of influential political blocs.

Observers say the involvement of these figures reflects a growing effort to consolidate opposition strength ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

The talks gained further attention following a recent Sallah gathering in Kano, where Kwankwaso hosted Makinde, Obi, and Dickson. The meeting is widely seen as part of ongoing efforts to build political bridges and explore possible alliances.

2027: Leaders weigh possible political platform

Kurugu noted that at the conclusion of the discussions, the leaders may settle on one of the parties involved or even retain the NNPP as their platform, Vanguard reported.

The unfolding negotiations highlight intensifying political manoeuvres as key actors position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with potential alliances expected to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape.

Kwankwaso speaks on visiting Oyo gov

Kwankwaso, has dismissed suggestions that his visit to Governor Seyi makinde was aimed at forging a cross-party alliance.

As elections draw closer, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso engages the ADC and NDC in discussions. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso visited Governor Makinde at the Oyo state Government in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Kwankwaso said his visit was more about personal friendship than party politics. The former Kano state governor stated this while speaking with journalists after the meeting.

He said:

“This visit is more about personal friendship than party politics. Governor Makinde and I have known each other for a long time. Before proceeding to our party engagement in the state, I felt it was proper to pay him a courtesy call.”

2027: Obi visits Kwankwaso in Kano

Legit.ng previously reported that the 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governo Seyi Makinde met with the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso in Kano state.

Obi and Makinde visited Kwankwaso alongside Bayelsa South Senator Seriake Dickson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The leaders are expected to deliberate on key political matters on Sunday, March 22, 2026, regarding the 2027 presidential election. Kwankwaso said the politicians visited him to celebrate the joyful Sallah.

Recall that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed convened a crucial meeting with Governor Makinde and Senator Seriake Dickson. The discussions focus on collaboration among key political figures from the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: Legit.ng