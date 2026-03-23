Former presidential candidate Peter Obi said he could govern Nigeria from Kaduna, insisting location would not limit effective leadership

Obi met stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress during consultations ahead of the 2027 elections and commended their commitment to national development

During his outreach, Obi visited Kano and met with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as part of efforts to build political alliances

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he could effectively govern Nigeria from Kaduna, maintaining that physical location would not hinder leadership.

Obi made the remark on Sunday while meeting stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress as part of his consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"I Can Serve from Kaduna": Obi Declares as Battle for ADC 2027 Presidential Candidate Begins

Source: Twitter

“Abuja to Kaduna is less than two hours; so nothing stops a president from attending meetings here and returning. In fact, I can serve Nigeria from Kaduna without a single problem.”

Consultations ahead of 2027 elections intensify

The visit forms part of Obi’s ongoing nationwide engagement aimed at strengthening political ties and gauging the mood within key blocs ahead of the anticipated contest for the ADC presidential ticket.

He commended stakeholders in Kaduna for what he described as their commitment to national development, noting that their focus extended beyond personal ambition.

Kaduna described as strategic economic hub

Obi highlighted Kaduna’s historical importance, pointing to its legacy in industry, agriculture and commerce. He expressed confidence that the state could reclaim its economic relevance with purposeful leadership.

According to him, governance should prioritise capacity and vision rather than geography.

The former Anambra governor cautioned against deepening divisions across the country, stressing that unity remains critical to progress.

“A divided society cannot progress, but a united, just, and inclusive one will always find a path to peace and development,” he said.

2027 election: Political alliances take shape

As part of his outreach, Obi also visited Kano, where he met with former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The engagements are seen as part of broader efforts to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Obi maintained that leadership is defined by commitment and vision, as he continues to advocate for inclusive governance and national cohesion.

Source: Legit.ng