The All Progressives Congress has moved closer to adopting consensus governorship candidates for Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states ahead of the 2027 elections

Party stakeholders reportedly favoured Obafemi Hamzat in Lagos, Olamilekan Adeola in Ogun and Sharafadeen Alli in Oyo following consultations with President Bola Tinubu

Internal negotiations were initiated to manage dissenting aspirants and preserve party unity across the South West

Moves within the All Progressives Congress are pointing toward a consensus strategy ahead of the 2027 governorship elections in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states, with senior party figures weighing candidates viewed as capable of securing victories in the South West.

According to Punch, party insiders said discussions held in Lagos over the weekend favoured Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the preferred flag bearer in Lagos.

In Ogun, the name gaining traction was Olamilekan Adeola, while Oyo stakeholders were said to be coalescing around Sharafadeen Alli.

APC leaders met in Lagos to deliberate on governorship succession plans ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: FB/ObafemiHamzat

Source: Facebook

Sources cited by Punch disclosed that the positions emerged during a closed door engagement between President Bola Tinubu and party leaders from the three states, following Eid al-Fitr activities at the President’s Lagos residence.

South West succession calculations

The consultations came as the Independent National Electoral Commission released its timetable for the 2027 elections, with governorship polls scheduled for February and party primaries expected between April and May 2026.

The Electoral Act permits parties to adopt either direct primaries or a consensus arrangement.

APC insiders cited by Punch said the party remained inclined toward consensus, citing its past success in managing internal disputes and presenting united fronts during elections.

Party stakeholders discussed consensus options during talks hosted by President Bola Tinubu. Photo: FB/Olamilekan Adeola,Sharafadeen Alli,ObafemiHamzat

Source: Facebook

According to one source:

“The choices of Hamzat, Yayi, and Alli were arrived at after a prolonged discussion with the President, taking into account the collective opinions of those present and the popularity of the candidates in their respective states.”

Several prominent figures attended the Lagos meeting, including governors from the South West, senior federal lawmakers and key party administrators. A report guiding the talks was said to have been prepared earlier in Abuja.

Compensations and internal balancing

Despite broad agreement, party leaders reportedly acknowledged opposition from some aspirants and resolved to manage grievances through negotiated compromises.

In Lagos, Education Minister Tunji Alausa was said to be lobbying for consideration, while a long list of other aspirants remained active within the party.

In Ogun, the reported preference for Adeola appeared to conflict with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s alleged support for another contender, raising the possibility of compensatory arrangements. Sources indicated that former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s political plans were also factored into the deliberations.

Oyo discussions were described as more settled, with Alli enjoying wide backing across party factions and traditional leadership.

Still, stakeholders reportedly explored ways to accommodate other strong figures, including offering alternative elective positions.

Party officials stressed that the consultations were ongoing and not yet final. One source said,

“The APC believes in consensus over direct primaries. Direct primary is a strenuous process, but all aspirants will be accommodated in the spirit of fairness and justice.”

The debate over consensus versus open contests continues to divide opinion within Nigeria’s political space, even as the APC intensifies preparations for its national convention and the road to 2027.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng