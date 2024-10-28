Senator Ibikunle Amosun has taken Nigerians through his extraordinary birth and also recalled how his father had prepared for the possibility of his death during birth

At the 25th remembrance prayer for his late mother, the former governor claimed he spent three-and-half years in his mother's womb

The former governor of Ogun state also encouraged attendees to honour and respect their parents as supported by the Quran and the Bible

A former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Sunday, October 27, said his late mother carried him in her womb for three-and-half years.

Senator Amosun also revealed that his birth was nothing short of a "miracle", and many people couldn’t believe he was a human being at birth, having stayed for such a long period in the womb.

As reported by The Punch, the former governor gave the startling revelation at the 25th remembrance prayer for his late mother, Rafatu Sanusi-Amosun. She died on October 27, 1999.

The event was held at the Amosun family residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

What Amosun' father did before his birth

Speaking at the event, Amosun emphasised the importance of honouring one’s parents even after their passing, a principle he said is supported by both the Quran and the Bible.

He said:

“I spent three and a half years in my mother’s womb. My father, who was not present at the time, even arranged for fuel to be bought to burn my body if I did not survive the birth.”

Amosun said it was one of the reasons his father named him ‘Duro-o-rike,’ meaning, ‘Stay and be given the best of care.’

The former governor explained that his mother’s pregnancy was a mystery to many, as it appeared and disappeared over a prolonged period.

“When I was finally born, many people fled, unable to believe I was a human being, but here I am today, alive and well,” he added.

