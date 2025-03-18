Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has reacted to Dangote’s accusation of demolishing his plant twice during his tenure

Amosun challenged Dangote to provide the necessary approvals for the plant’s construction to give context to his claim

Dangote also announced that his company is building one of the largest cement factories and Nigeria’s largest seaport in Ogun State

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has accused the erstwhile Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun of destroying his cement plant in Ogun State during his tenure.

Dangote disclosed this on Monday, March 17, 2025, during a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun reacts to Dangote's accusations, asks for approvals Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Amosun challenges Dangote for proof

However, in response, the former Ogun State governor challenged Dangote to provide the necessary approvals for the cement plant construction he said was demolished.

Amosun stated this in a statement by his media office, saying he wants to engage the billionaire in a constructive conversation over the alleged cement plant demolition.

Dangote had alleged that Amosun’s government pulled down his cement factory twice while it was under construction.

Dangote said:

“I deem it fit to have it on record that the factory we are visiting now in Itori, it’s because of His Excellency that we came back. That factory was demolished twice.

“We started building, then Amosun demolished it. The second time, we started again, he demolished not only the factory but also the fence; so we left.”

Amosun’s media aide, Lanre Akinwale described Dangote’s accusation as a deliberate mischief.

Dangote laments cement plant demolition

He challenged Dangote to provide the necessary approvals for the structures’ construction which he alleged were demolished to help the public judge the issue in context.

The statement said Dangote was not above the law as the then government operated based on law.

He cited Dangote appreciation of Amosun’s government for promoting investments in Ogun State and for facilitating the commencement of the cement factory after eight years.

According to Amosun’s media team, his government attracted over 500 companies to the state, which was acknowledged by the World Bank as one of the top three states to provide ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Dangote announces cement plant project

Meanwhile, Dangote has announced the company's return to major development projects in Ogun State.

Speaking during a visit to the ongoing construction site of a 6 million metric tons per annum cement factory at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Dangote also revealed plans to build the largest seaport project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

This cement project in Ogun state will be constructed on 533 hectares and will increase the company's production capacity, currently at 12 million metric tons per annum from its Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese.

Dangote announces plans to build the largest seaport in Ogun State. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Also, upon completion, the Itori facility will raise the state's combined capacity to 18Mta, positioning it as Africa's biggest cement producer, Punch reports.

Africa's richest man is targeting the completion of the cement factory project by November 2026.

Dangote Refinery's Polypropylene hits the market

Legit.ng earlier reported that the polypropylene unit at the Dangote oil refinery in Lagos has started.

According to information obtained by The Punch, the polypropylene factory will shortly be formally unveiled.

According to S&P Global, one of the final unfinished tasks for the oil refinery and petrochemical complex in its commissioning sequence is the opening of Dangote's 830,000 metric tonnes per year polypropylene plant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng