Jandor declared he will run for Lagos governor in 2027 under the APC, after defecting from the PDP

He pledges to back any APC candidate, including Seyi Tinubu, but stresses his own election experience

Jandor predicted a landslide victory for President Tinubu in 2027, saying past setbacks will not recur

Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has declared his intention to contest the Lagos governorship seat again in 2027.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this year, made the announcement during an appearance on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday, October 1.

Former PDP candidate Jandor announces his plan to contest the 2027 Lagos election while forecasting who will win the presidency. Photo credit: @JandorMovement

Source: Twitter

“I am running for Lagos governor in 2027 and have officially declared,” Jandor said.

Jandor: 'I’ll support whoever emerges, even Seyi Tinubu'

As reported by The Cable, Jandor also stated that he would support any APC aspirant who secures the party’s ticket, including Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

“Okay, all the names you mentioned, Seyi, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Tokunbo Abiru, are qualified to contest for Lagos governor, and this includes Seyi himself.

“But aside from the former governor, none of the others, including Seyi, have actually contested a governorship election like I have. I come with that experience, having gone through the entire electoral process alone, without backing, and learnt the complexities involved," he said.

He stressed that if the party leadership endorsed any candidate, “all of us will fall in line and work for the party.”

Background on Jandor’s 2023 race

Jandor contested the 2023 Lagos governorship election on the PDP platform, finishing third with 62,449 votes, Vanguard reported.

He trailed Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC, who secured 762,134 votes, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who garnered 312,329 votes.

In March, he resigned from the PDP, citing indiscipline and anti-party activities, before formally joining the APC.

Jandor predicts Tinubu’s victory in 2027

The Lagos politician also weighed in on the 2027 presidential election, predicting a landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu.

“2027, not only in Lagos but across the country, is going to be a walkover for the man whose courage and leadership have contributed so much to Nigeria today,” he said.

He argued that Tinubu’s political influence had grown nationwide since 2023, adding that the setbacks he faced in the last polls, including losing Lagos to Peter Obi of the Labour Party, would not be repeated.

Igbo youth organisations endorse Seyi Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO) has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as its preferred candidate for Lagos state governor in the 2027 elections.

The prominent socio-cultural organization which comprised of Igbo Youth Assembly Lagos State, Umu-Igbo Youth Cultural Association Lagos and Igbo Youth Initiative Lagos, disclosed this at a meeting held at Presken Hotel, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 1.

LASIYO in a statement sent to Legit.ng said it made the decision after conducting a thorough evaluation of Seyi Tinubu's vision, leadership qualities, and commitment to Lagos state residents. The group further expressed confidence in Seyi Tinubu's ability to drive positive change and progress.

Source: Legit.ng