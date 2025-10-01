After the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with Arise News, many Nigerians are sharing their experiences with armed robbers

Somtochukwu Maduagwu's unfortunate death has prompted many Nigerians to share their experiences with armed robbers.

Somtochukwu died in Abuja after her apartment was attacked by armed robbers who also killed a security guard.

Nigerians on social media are sharing their encounters with men of the underworld.

One of those who shared his experience is @TheHN1C, who said his apartment in Lekki, Lagos, was attacked.

He said it happened in the evening, around 7pm and that the armed robbers took his car and other valuables.

His words:

"The day I got robbed at home in Lekki, i saw my gateman walked in the living room with 6 men with guns around 7:30 pm. Bruh, it was such a terrible experience. These guys even sat down to drink and argued over which car to steal. The last car parked behind mine actually belonged to a guest who came to visit that night. I had to convince them to take my own car instead, I reversed it for them, and they drove off with all the money, phones, gold they took."

Reactions as man shares experience with armed robbers

@tjpumpinng said:

"Madt ooooo, probably cos you made them feel comfortable and dem see say this guy na G no doubt, he is not a threat to us, I opine so cos na so my own experience sef go for Lautech that year."

@SureNigerian said:

"You were really lucky they didn't pounce on you, because given your size, that's what they tend to do, to reduce threats of resistance. Thank God sha oh, could have gone left, real fast."

@YOUNGPGTECH said:

"My cousin was robbed twice and in the same house within one year, they had to leave the house. I no pray to have such an experience, it's scary."

@automatedKrazy said:

"This is literally why every sane society that has bred a lot of rough necks due to poverty should allow gun ownership, the bad guy already have it anyways so give the good guy a chance."

@EmmizyGift said:

"Just confirm it’s money and other stuff they came for and not your life, please if you’re not a trained person don’t try to act funny if not things might get worse than you could ever imagine oo. My dad try to show Jackie Chan one time like that, dem beat nonsense for him body."

