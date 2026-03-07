Former Zamfara governor, Abdulaziz Yari launches The Renewed Hope Network to support President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The coalition aims to unite grassroots mobilisers and strengthen political support for Tinubu’s administration

Preparations are underway for a nationwide launch to encourage citizen participation and national unity

A former governor of Zamfara state and senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari, has unveiled a new political movement designed to rally nationwide support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The initiative, known as The Renewed Hope Network (TRHN), was formally introduced in a statement issued by the group’s National Facilitators, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar and his deputy, Emmanuel Osita.

According to a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, March 7, the organisation was established after consultations with political stakeholders, community leaders and grassroots groups across the country.

The facilitators said the movement was created to strengthen the political support base for the administration and sustain the policies associated with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Coalition targets grassroots mobilisation

The statement explained that the network brings together a wide range of political actors and community mobilisers from across Nigeria.

Members of the coalition include grassroots politicians, youth organisations, women’s groups, former public office holders and a large network of former councillors drawn from the 774 local government areas of the country.

The facilitators said the platform aims to unite progressive voices while strengthening grassroots political structures nationwide.

“Our collective resolve is anchored on the conviction that Nigeria is currently on a path of economic recovery, institutional reforms, and renewed national optimism under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

It added:

“As patriotic Nigerians and stakeholders in the country’s democratic future, we believe it is necessary to consolidate these gains by building a strong grassroots movement that will mobilise support nationwide.”

Group declares support for Tinubu’s second term

According to the facilitators, one of the central goals of the newly formed network is to mobilise broad public backing for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

They said the organisation would also focus on encouraging citizen participation in politics while promoting national unity and inclusion.

The statement noted that the movement intends to play a role in strengthening democratic engagement at the grassroots level.

Preparations underway for national launch

The organisers also disclosed that preparations are ongoing for the formal nationwide launch of the movement.

The event, they said, is expected to attract political figures, youth representatives, women’s organisations and other stakeholders from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The group called on Nigerians from different backgrounds to participate in the initiative and support what it described as a broader effort to advance national development.

“Details of the official launch and nationwide mobilisation activities will be communicated to the public in due course,” the facilitators said.

