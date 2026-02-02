Chief Sunday Igboho, Yoruba activist and self-exile figure, returned to Nigeria nearly four years after going into self-exile

He reflected on the hardships he endured in exile and said it did not break him

His return was cleared after his name was removed from Nigeria’s most wanted list following presidential approval

The Yoruba activist and self-exile figure, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria nearly four years after leaving the country, vowing to continue his mission with renewed purpose.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, Igboho reflected on the hardships he endured while in exile.

“I am home. Not because the journey was easy, but because it did not break me,” he said.

He recalled via Instagram the years in which he lost his freedom, properties, resources, friendships, and even people he loved.

“There were moments when my life itself hung in the balance. I was called names, rejected, misunderstood, and erased by many who once stood beside me,” he added, highlighting the personal toll of his exile.

Igboho: Exile could not shake his convictions

Igboho stressed that despite the challenges, his conscience and commitment to his people remained intact.

“Exile could not take my conscience. It could not take my love for the people. It could not take my belief that a nation is more than its governments,” he stated.

He said he returns with no anger or desire for revenge, only gratitude for life, lessons learned, and a renewed commitment to serve humanity with integrity.

“This is not a victory lap. This is a continuation of purpose,” he emphasised.

Return cleared by presidential approval

According to sources cited by The Nation, Igboho’s return on Monday, 26 January 2026, was imminent after his name was removed from Nigeria’s most wanted list. The decision followed interventions by prominent Yoruba monarchs, who persuaded President Bola Tinubu to approve the move.

His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed that all arrangements for the return had been completed.

Igboho calls for unity and peace

In his statement, Igboho expressed appreciation for supporters and extended goodwill to those who doubted him.

“Thank you to those who stood firm. To those who doubted, I wish you peace. The work continues,” he said.

The return of Sunday Igboho marks a significant moment in Nigerian activism, closing a chapter of self-exile while reaffirming his role as a prominent voice for Yoruba causes and national unity.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have expressed different opinions over the return of Igboho.

babaalariya said:

"Welcome Back Baba! 🙌❤️"

Ayomagic_ink said:

"Congratulations sir welcome back BABA❤️"

Oyinlomodiamond said:

"Baba ooo🙌 welcome back, Owo baba Damilola, Majasola okunrin Ogun❤️"

primateogoimole said:

"so much have faith and believe that you will overcome it, because you never leave God behind in whatever you are saying and doing. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️"

