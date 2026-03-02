Residents and youth groups have opposed converting the NYSC camp in Yikpata, Kwara state, into an IDP facility

Critics argued that the Edu and Patigi communities face recurring insecurity, making the relocation unsafe for everyone

Protests, however, erupted across Kwara North as citizens demanded that the camp remain for corps activities and safety

Strong opposition has greeted the Kwara state government’s decision to convert the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, into an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp for displaced Fulani families.

Kwara residents reject NYSC camp conversion to IDP facility for displaced Fulanis amid security fears. Photo: Pius Ekpei Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Residents, youth groups, and community associations that spoke to Legit.ng openly criticised the relocation plan. They argued that the government failed to consider the fragile security situation in Edu and neighbouring Patigi Local Government Area, where kidnappings, attacks, and banditry have become recurring concerns.

Many residents questioned why a facility earlier considered unsafe for corps members was now being repurposed to host displaced persons.

What do Kwara North leaders say? Resident queries

Uthman Lafiagi, one of the vocal critics, expressed frustration over what he described as the silence of political leaders representing the region.

“What is the stand of Kwara North leaders on this? I must say they have the right to agitate for their people's safety. What is the meaning of this relocation?” he said, adding that the NYSC camp remains “the only pride of Kwara North” and should not be converted while orientation activities continue elsewhere.

He further blamed elected officials for failing to properly address the issue, describing the situation as unfair to the region.

Similar concerns were raised by Audu Jiyah, who argued that the decision exposed contradictions in government planning and security assessment.

“This action exposes poor planning and unfair treatment of Kwara North. If Edu was not safe enough for corps members, it should not be considered safe for displaced persons. Ilorin remains the better and safer option,” he said.

Why Ilorin is a better choice for IDP camp

For many residents, the opposition is rooted more in safety fears than ethnic or social bias.

Caleb, another resident, stressed that communities in Edu and neighbouring Patigi are already living under intense pressure due to insecurity and should not be further burdened without careful planning.

“The people of Edu LGA have every right to prioritize their safety, especially at a time when communities in Edu and neighboring Patigi are already battling insecurity, kidnappings, and constant fear,” he said.

“Supporting humanitarian efforts does not mean ignoring the security burden of host communities. Compassion and caution must go hand in hand."

He added that the appeal was not driven by discrimination but by the need to protect both displaced persons and host communities.

He insisted that “peace, security, and fairness must guide every decision for the progress of Kwara state.”

Engineer Abdulfatai Kazeem Adekunle also faulted the choice of location, pointing out that Ilorin had previously been considered suitable when major institutions were relocated within the state.

“Honestly speaking, this doesn’t make sense. When the Kwara state Government wanted to move the NYSC camp, Ilorin was their ideal place, the same thing with the College of Nursing, which moved to Ilorin too, but is Ilorin not ideal for an IDP camp? It should be moved to Ilorin too,” he said.

Youths and community leaders protest plan to house displaced Fulani families in Kwara NYSC site. Photo: STEFAN HEUNIS

Source: Getty Images

How displaced persons can be reintegrated

Other residents proposed alternative solutions. For instance, Jiya Kolo suggested that displaced persons could be reintegrated into their states of origin for better coordination, while Umar Adamu warned that establishing an IDP facility in an already insecure environment could deepen existing threats.

“Establishing an IDP camp where there's a security breach will further expose our community to a worse security situation. We, the concerned citizens of Patigi and Edu Local Government Area, strongly condemn it,” he said.

The growing wave of opposition was further reinforced by the Lafiagi Emirates Youth Transparency Association (LEYTA), which warned that converting the Yikpata camp into a refugee facility could worsen the fragile security situation in Edu LGA.

The group noted that several communities were still recovering from violent attacks, including mass abductions and killings, stressing that relocating displaced populations into the area could overstretch already limited security resources.

Concerned citizens of Edu Local Government Area also issued a formal appeal to the state government, acknowledging the humanitarian responsibility to assist displaced persons but insisting that host communities must not be exposed to additional risks.

They maintained that their objection was based on safety concerns rather than hatred or discrimination, urging authorities to reconsider the relocation and explore safer alternatives such as facilities in Ilorin.

Legit.ng gathered that the sustained opposition eventually spilled into the streets on Thursday morning as protesting youths across Kwara North staged demonstrations, describing the decision as symbolic of long-standing neglect and worsening insecurity in the region.

The protesters who stormed the state capital on Thursday insisted that the NYSC orientation camp should be restored to its original purpose and demanded urgent government action to address recurring killings, kidnappings, and bandit attacks.

