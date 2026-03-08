INEC has debunked a fake graphic claiming March 26, 2026, resignation deadline for officials seeking election

Nigerian government officials eyeing the 2027 general elections include key ministers from various sectors

The electoral body emphasised verification of information through official channels to combat misleading content

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a viral graphic claiming that it announced Thursday, March 26, 2026, as the resignation deadline for government officials seeking election.

Legit.ng reports that government officials who may seek election in 2027 include Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Power Bayo Adelabu and Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Ali Pate, among others.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, March 6, INEC clarified that the information did not originate from the Commission.

INEC said:

"INEC has not issued any such announcement, and the graphic being circulated is fake and misleading. Members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard the message in its entirety."

It added:

"For the avoidance of doubt, all official information, announcements, and updates from the Commission are published only through INEC’s verified channels, including:

The official website: https://inecnigeria.org

The Commission’s verified social media platforms

Official press releases from the Commission

Furthermore, INEC urged Nigerians to verify election-related information through its official channels and refrain from sharing unverified content that could mislead the public.

INEC concluded via the X post:

"The Commission remains committed to providing accurate, timely, and transparent information to the public."

