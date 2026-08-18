Nigeria football legend Jay Jay Okocha entered the Messi vs Ronaldo debate during an appearance on The Obi One Podcast

Okocha drew a sharp contrast between Ronaldo's goal-scoring ability and what he described as Messi's natural genius

The former Super Eagles captain compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Erling Haaland to explain his stance on the GOAT debate

Nigeria football icon Augustine Jay Jay Okocha has come down firmly on one side of football's longest-running argument, declaring Lionel Messi the greatest player of all time ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rather than simply picking a name, Okocha offered a detailed breakdown of what separates the two players in his eyes. He acknowledged Ronaldo's extraordinary record as a goal scorer but argued that pure goal-scoring, however prolific, does not place a player on the same level as Messi.

Jay Jay Okocha has picked Lionel Messi as football's greatest footballer ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Carl Recine/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Okocha made his position clear during an appearance on The Obi One Podcast, hosted by fellow Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel alongside presenter Chris McHardy.

When asked to settle the rivalry between the two modern greats, he gave his verdict without hesitation.

"Messi, Messi. Ronaldo is a special player, but he is for me a goal scorer. He can score 10 million goals. He is a goal scorer. It's like (Erling) Haaland. Haaland is a goal scorer," Okocha said.

The comparison to Haaland was pointed. By placing Ronaldo in the same category as the Manchester City striker, who is widely considered the most clinical finisher in the current generation, Okocha was suggesting that goal volume alone does not define footballing greatness.

He then turned to Messi and used strikingly different language to explain his admiration for the Argentine.

"But Messi, Messi is on another planet. Messi is an art. Messi was born to play football. He'll get ill if he doesn't play football. He's a genius. I mean, you have to give it to him," Okocha added.

Why Okocha picked Messi over Ronaldo

The opinion carries particular authority given who is offering it.

Okocha built his reputation not on goals but on flair, creativity, and an ability to conjure moments that left defenders and spectators alike at a loss.

His years at Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers cemented his status as one of Africa's most gifted players, and he captained the Super Eagles during some of their most celebrated campaigns.

That background in expressive, artistic football clearly informs how Okocha evaluates players at the very top of the game.

For him, the ability to make football look effortless and beautiful is what separates a genius from a machine.

Comparing Messi and Ronaldo's achievements

The numbers behind both players remain staggering.

According to GOAL, Messi has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and multiple UEFA Champions League and league titles across a career spanning more than two decades.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has claimed five Ballon d'Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles, UEFA Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal, and holds the record as football's all-time top goal scorer.

Despite those numbers, Okocha's verdict reflects a view held by many former players who prize artistry and natural talent above statistics, keeping the debate as lively as ever.

Burna Boy names his GOAT

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Burna Boy's unexpected choice for football's greatest player, a decision that sparked intense debate among fans.

Instead of opting for the usual Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the Grammy-winning artist elevated Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha, stirring conversations about the subjective nature of greatness in sports.

Source: Legit.ng