Davido addressed the lyrics of his popular song 'Back When' featuring Naeto C during an appearance on the Uncut podcast

The Afrobeats star revealed that the 'broke' line was drawn from a real chapter of his life, not just a lyrical device

Davido described wealthy friends living in Ikoyi mansions with police escorts who still lacked personal financial independence

Davido has finally shed light on one of his most talked-about song lyrics, clarifying that his claim of once being broke was rooted in genuine personal experience rather than artistic embellishment.

Speaking on the Uncut podcast recorded in Atlanta, US, the Afrobeats superstar addressed a line from his hit song "Back When," which features Naeto C.

Davido breaks his silence on why he sang about being broke. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, a fellow guest raised the question of whether the "back when I was broke" lyric reflected reality, given Davido's well-known family background.

Davido on Wealth Versus Financial Independence

Rather than dismiss the question, Davido leaned into it, drawing a clear distinction between growing up around wealth and actually having money of his own.

He pointed to friends from his earlier years who resided in upscale Ikoyi mansions, had police escorts trailing them, yet were not personally earning or controlling any significant income.

"I got rich friends with rich parents that are broke, bro," he said during the discussion. "I have rich friends that live in Ikoyi, and they live in mansions and they have police escorrt and they are getting no money."

Davido reveals what inspired his shocking ‘I was broke’ claim. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

His remarks painted a picture familiar to many children of affluent families — enjoying the trappings of privilege without actually possessing financial independence. For Davido, that period of not having his own money was the lived reality behind the lyric that millions have sung along to.

The candid moment cut through the assumption that growing up wealthy automatically translates to personal financial security, offering fans a more grounded look at the superstar's come-up story.

Watch Davido open up about his broke days on the Uncut podcast:

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng