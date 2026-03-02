A University of Ibadan law graduate, Adedolapo Tioluwanimi Ojo, earned First Class Honours and announced her achievement online

The young law graduate's social media post attracted congratulatory messages and admiration from social media users

A colleague shared a heartfelt tribute highlighting their friendship and support system throughout university

A graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan has drawn admiration online after announcing her first-class academic achievement.

The graduate, identified on X as @adedollyy, with her real name Adedolapo Tioluwanimi Ojo, shared the news of her success with a brief but proud post revealing her academic distinction.

A UI graduate bags first-class in law. Photo credit: @adedollyy/X

Source: Twitter

In her post, she wrote:

"Adedolapo Tioluwanimi OJO

LL. B., First Class Honours

University of Ibadan."

University of Ibadan law graduate celebrates first-class degree. Photo credit: @adedollyy/X

Source: Twitter

Her announcement quickly attracted congratulatory messages from social media users.

See the post here:

Also, she reposted a write-up by her colleague, Gladys Adebere, who acknowledged Dolapo in her academic journey on LinkedIn.

The colleague wrote on LinkedIn:

"‎In secondary school, I had a close circle of friends, but after graduation, we all went our separate ways to different universities. Although we kept in touch online, it wasn't the same as seeing them physically; at times, I felt quite alone. Having chosen the University of Ibadan as my first choice, I enrolled in Post-UTME lessons to prepare for my exams.

‎It was there that I met Dolapo, who remains my best friend to this day. Later, upon entering the university and moving into the school hostel, I met Peace. These two beautiful girls truly showed me the meaning of friendship and sisterhood. While I met many wonderful souls during my time at UI, they stood out and became my closest confidants.

‎I also have a cherished friend group we call "Big Sister Naija" 😂. This group is a unique blend of classmates who started Law with me but moved on to "greener pastures" during the eight-month ASUU strike, along with Dolapo and a mutual friend. These girls—Joie, Maina, Itunu, Dolapo, and Chioma—are a massive part of my support system, and I am so grateful for the bond we share.

‎In 300 level, when I couldn't secure a spot in the school hostel, I moved into a private hostel off-campus. This transition led me to even more friends, including Lola, Ayoola, and Motunrayo. Each of them played a significant role in my university journey.

‎I must also mention my roommate from 300 level through 500 level, Treasure. She is such a beautiful soul, and I am so grateful to God that our paths crossed. Additionally, I met one of Dolapo’s friends, Jomiloju (affectionately known as Jay Jay 🤭), who eventually introduced me to Amanda.

‎Looking back, my social life was truly vibrant because of these people. From attending events together to simply going out to have fun and make memories, they made my university experience beautiful. While I cannot mention everyone by name, I am deeply thankful to every person who made school worth looking forward to."

UI graduate bags first-class with awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan grabbed attention online after she posted her achievements.

The young lady maintained that she had a lot of As and Bs in the courses she took in the department.

She also mentioned the major awards she won in her department and her faculty in the school.

Source: Legit.ng