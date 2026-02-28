Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has said there are indications that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in the Israel-US attack on the Islamic country on Saturday, February 28.

He described the Islamic leader as a tyrant and that his country and the United States attacked the compound earlier in the day.

His statement reads in part:

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime."

