Breaking: Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? Israeli PM Gives Ambiguous Update
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has said there are indications that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in the Israel-US attack on the Islamic country on Saturday, February 28.
He described the Islamic leader as a tyrant and that his country and the United States attacked the compound earlier in the day.
His statement reads in part:
"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime."
Source: Legit.ng
