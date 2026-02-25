Comedian Deeone has reacted to the recent attack on Peter Obi and some ADC leaders in Edo state

In a video, he accused the 2023 presidential candidate of attempting to win 2027 elections through sympathy

He also reacted to the allegation that the APC was behind the attack, sparking reactions from many

Comedian and former reality star Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has called out former Anambra state governor Peter Obi over his alleged scheme to win the 2027 elections.

Deeone accused Obi of attempting to secure votes through sympathy in the next elections.

The comedian made the claim in a video on Tuesday, February 23, while reacting to the attack on the 2023 presidential candidate and other party leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reported that Obi and other chieftains escaped an attack by hoodlums in Benin City, while they were moving to Mr John Oyegun’s residence from the ADC secretariat in Edo.

Deeone also dismissed the claim that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was behind the attack.

According to the comedian, who shared a contrary school of thought, Obi or some people from his group could have orchestrated the attack.

"Peter Obi you can't win 2027 elections with sympathy, the thing might have work in 2023, no be this 2027 election, everybody don smart, let us know your manifesto, wetin you go do, which party do you belong to, how do you want to do things differently, you say them shoot bullet, how are we sure it is not your people or one of your cheap publicity," Deeone said in part.

"Peter Obi, you have used religion and sympathy in 2023. This time it will not work," he added in a caption.

The video of Deeone reacting to the attack on Peter Obi, others in Edo state is below:

Comments as Deeone calls out Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many netizens criticised Deeone over his bold claim about Obi. Read the comments below:

ramoney1608 said:

"If someone had died… will you say the same?"

mc_yannist commented:

"My guy this video is off. At least you would have done small research even if na 1%."

official_giftedmena wrote:

"So Deeone u are saying obi orchestrated his own attempted murder Omoh u smart pass this thing abeg."

obaksolo said:

"If this is done by APC Boys then it’s totally wrong. APC already have almost all the whole States of the Federation so why would they be pulling such again. Anyways VILLAGE BOYS should put out their Plans n Manifesto for the 2027 Elections."

rogba_olawale commented:

"I noticed ever since you visited police station you are begining to campaign for apc...but I asure you that you will be socked with your level of hatred with PO...good luck."

christophernwitteeze said:

"Did you hear it from PO that it was APC. I was thinking that you can engage in a critical conversation. Bros you too should change your strategy."

Kenneth Okonwko reacts to attack on Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Kenneth Okonkwo accused the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being behind the attack on opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, in Benin City, Edo state.

Okonkwo made the allegation on February 24 during an interview with Arise TV, describing the incident as a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices.

He claimed that the ruling party, APC, was working towards creating a one-party state by targeting opposition leaders.

