The Bayelsa state House of Assembly has officially confirmed Pastor Peter Akpe as the state’s new deputy governor.

The official nod was given on Tuesday, February 24.

Before this appointment, Akpe served as chief of staff to Governor Douye Diri, playing a key role in the state’s administration.

Akpe's appointment became necessary after the unfortunate passing of the former deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He had died in December 2025 after suddenly slumping.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, where he later passed away.

More details about Pastor Peter Akpe

Akpe, who once served as the majority leader in Bayelsa’s House of Assembly, is from Edebebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area.

He is a pastor with the Redeemed Church of God and holds a doctorate in Educational Management. Known for his strong organizational skills, Akpe has been key in coordinating ministries, overseeing policy work, and helping Governor Douye Diri’s team plan and monitor projects effectively.

With his nomination as deputy governor, Akpe also ensures that the role stays in Sagbama and the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, the home region of the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

