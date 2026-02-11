Breaking: Bomb Explodes Rocks Bayelsa State Secretariat
- An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at the Bayelsa Secretariat Complex early Wednesday, February 11
- One suspect was arrested in connection with the explosion in Yenagoa, the state capital
- Security agencies responded to the incident and released a statement amid panic in Yenagoa
Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated early Wednesday, February 11, at the Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa.
As reported by The Punch, the explosion, however, prompted an emergency response from security agencies and a temporary disruption of official activities.
The explosion occurred at about 6:00 am, according to Vanguard.
Police speak on Bayelsa bomb scare
Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the incident.
According to a statement by Musa Mohammed, the spokesperson of the police in Bayelsa, the state commissioner of police, Iyamah Daniel, immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit and other Tactical Teams to the scene.
The statement reads:
"On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Unit swiftly contained the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off and upon detailed search one unexploded IED was indentified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe. No live lost, no property destroyed."
Bayelsa police arrest suspect
The statement continued:
"One Pentecost Elijah, 'm' 60 year old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and upon conclusion the suspect will be charged to court. The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities."
Bayelsa police probe death of youth
In a related development, the Bayelsa State Police Command announced that it has begun interrogating four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The officers allegedly accompanied Bodmas Kemepadei to Amassoma Community, where Patrick Peresoudei was arrested, taken to Kemepadei’s residence in Yenagoa, and reportedly subjected to torture prior to his death.
The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is also reportedly interrogating the Investigating Team attached to Operation Restore Peace (Operation Puff Adder).
CP Daniel appealed to members of the public for their understanding.
Bayelsa pastor hires assassins
Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit in Bayelsa State arrested Pastor Elijah Oro for allegedly hiring a member of the Greenlanders Confraternity cult, Samuel Daniel, to kill a Bayelsa-based prophet.
The suspected cult kingpin was arrested at the prophet’s residence while attempting to break into the house to get access to the clergy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.