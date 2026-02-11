Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Bomb Explodes Rocks Bayelsa State Secretariat
Nigeria

Breaking: Bomb Explodes Rocks Bayelsa State Secretariat

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at the Bayelsa Secretariat Complex early Wednesday, February 11
  • One suspect was arrested in connection with the explosion in Yenagoa, the state capital
  • Security agencies responded to the incident and released a statement amid panic in Yenagoa

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated early Wednesday, February 11, at the Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa.

As reported by The Punch, the explosion, however, prompted an emergency response from security agencies and a temporary disruption of official activities.

A bomb explosion causes damage and chaos at the Bayelsa State Secretariat, with smoke rising and emergency responders at the scene.
A bomb explosion rocks the Bayelsa State Secretariat, prompting an emergency response from authorities. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

The explosion occurred at about 6:00 am, according to Vanguard.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Police speak on Bayelsa bomb scare

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

According to a statement by Musa Mohammed, the spokesperson of the police in Bayelsa, the state commissioner of police, Iyamah Daniel, immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

Read also

Tension as bandits attack Catholic church, kidnap worshippers during vigil

The statement reads:

"On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Unit swiftly contained the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off and upon detailed search one unexploded IED was indentified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe. No live lost, no property destroyed."

Bayelsa police arrest suspect

The statement continued:

"One Pentecost Elijah, 'm' 60 year old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and upon conclusion the suspect will be charged to court. The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities."
Bayelsa State Police interrogate four NSCDC officers over the arrest and alleged torture of Patrick Peresoudei in Yenagoa.
Bayelsa police begin questioning four NSCDC officers linked to the alleged torture and death of Patrick Peresoudei. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

Bayelsa police probe death of youth

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Police Command announced that it has begun interrogating four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The officers allegedly accompanied Bodmas Kemepadei to Amassoma Community, where Patrick Peresoudei was arrested, taken to Kemepadei’s residence in Yenagoa, and reportedly subjected to torture prior to his death.

Read also

Tragedy as trailer crushes over 30 to death in Kano

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is also reportedly interrogating the Investigating Team attached to Operation Restore Peace (Operation Puff Adder).

CP Daniel appealed to members of the public for their understanding.

Read more Bayelsa-related news:

Bayelsa pastor hires assassins

Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit in Bayelsa State arrested Pastor Elijah Oro for allegedly hiring a member of the Greenlanders Confraternity cult, Samuel Daniel, to kill a Bayelsa-based prophet.

The suspected cult kingpin was arrested at the prophet’s residence while attempting to break into the house to get access to the clergy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bayelsa StateNigeria Police
Hot:
Gabbie carter Sanku Funny playstation names Mary padian Karen moss