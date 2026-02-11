An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at the Bayelsa Secretariat Complex early Wednesday, February 11

One suspect was arrested in connection with the explosion in Yenagoa, the state capital

Security agencies responded to the incident and released a statement amid panic in Yenagoa

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated early Wednesday, February 11, at the Bayelsa State Secretariat Complex in Yenagoa.

As reported by The Punch, the explosion, however, prompted an emergency response from security agencies and a temporary disruption of official activities.

The explosion occurred at about 6:00 am, according to Vanguard.

Police speak on Bayelsa bomb scare

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

According to a statement by Musa Mohammed, the spokesperson of the police in Bayelsa, the state commissioner of police, Iyamah Daniel, immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

The statement reads:

"On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Unit swiftly contained the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off and upon detailed search one unexploded IED was indentified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe. No live lost, no property destroyed."

Bayelsa police arrest suspect

The statement continued:

"One Pentecost Elijah, 'm' 60 year old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and upon conclusion the suspect will be charged to court. The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities."

Bayelsa police probe death of youth

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Police Command announced that it has begun interrogating four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The officers allegedly accompanied Bodmas Kemepadei to Amassoma Community, where Patrick Peresoudei was arrested, taken to Kemepadei’s residence in Yenagoa, and reportedly subjected to torture prior to his death.

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is also reportedly interrogating the Investigating Team attached to Operation Restore Peace (Operation Puff Adder).

CP Daniel appealed to members of the public for their understanding.

