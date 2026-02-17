Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, called out former Anambra governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, over alleged claims that President Bola Tinubu forged his academic certificate

Political commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called out former Anambra state governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, over claims that President Bola Tinubu forged his academic certificate.

The allegations were made by Obi during the launch of his African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary campaign in Uyo on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Omokri via X, dismissed Obi’s claims as false, asserting that Trump’s alleged remark calling Nigeria a “disgraced country” had nothing to do with Tinubu’s certificate.

He argued that the statement was linked to a US-based Biafra lobby seeking to damage Nigeria’s image, and criticised Obi for ignoring this context.

“Peter Obi lied: Trump did not call Nigeria disgraced because of President Tinubu’s certificate scandal, because there is NO certificate scandal!” Omokri tweeted.

Omokri said he personally verified President Tinubu’s credentials at Chicago State University on September 19, 2022, producing documentary and photographic evidence confirming that Tinubu attended the university and graduated (um laude.

He added that local and international media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation, corroborated these findings.

He further criticised Obi for making what he described as a pattern of false claims, including statements about poverty reduction in Anambra state, his educational background, investment returns in SABMiller, and alleged interactions with US Presidents. Omokri said these claims were misleading and politically motivated, particularly with the 2027 presidential election approaching.

“So, with such a record, it is not surprising that Peter Obi, as the 2027 election approaches, is returning to his normal mode of lying. I urge members of the public to disregard Peter Obi’s latest lie about the President and to expect even more lies from him,” Omokri stated.

Analysts suggest that the controversy is likely to dominate public discourse as Nigeria’s political landscape heats up in the run-up to the 2027 elections, with supporters of both candidates defending their narratives.

Controversies on Tinubu's academic record at CSU

Tinubu's academic records became controversial and made headlines when he contested for president and became the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president had submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which indicated that he attended Chicago State University.

However, his political opponents and some other critics alleged that the president stole the academic records of a female named Bola Tinubu, who was a graduate of the university. The controversy made headlines even after the February 25 presidential election in 2023, Vanguard reported.

The moves to obtain Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University before the election failed.

Obi insists on contesting in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting that no alleged attempt to block his ambition will stop him from appearing on the ballot.

Obi made the statement at the OBIDIENT Conference and the official declaration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

