Nigerian Senate has retained the provision in Clause 60 of 2022 Electoral Act allowing election results to be transmitted in a manner prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Senate however rejected real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the IReV portal.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Senate in its clause-by-clause consideration of Bill retains the permanent voter card, PVC as sole means of voter accreditation, as it rejects electronic or alternative identification proposed in Clause 47.

The lawmakers have in Clause 86 voted for Direct Primaries to Be conducted in line with constitutions of political parties and guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng