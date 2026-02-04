Breaking: Senate Rejects Electronic Transmission of Election Results, Others
Nigerian Senate has retained the provision in Clause 60 of 2022 Electoral Act allowing election results to be transmitted in a manner prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The Senate however rejected real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the IReV portal.
Meanwhile, the Senate in its clause-by-clause consideration of Bill retains the permanent voter card, PVC as sole means of voter accreditation, as it rejects electronic or alternative identification proposed in Clause 47.
The lawmakers have in Clause 86 voted for Direct Primaries to Be conducted in line with constitutions of political parties and guidelines.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng