Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may find it difficult to convince many voters in southern Nigeria if it fields a northern presidential candidate ahead of the next general election.

Amaechi said the party must be strategic in picking its flagbearer, noting that zoning sentiments and the current power rotation arrangement could significantly shape voter behaviour, especially in the South.

As reported by Daily Trust, the former Rivers State governor spoke in Kano while responding to questions on whether he would support any candidate that emerges from the ADC’s presidential primary.

He said he was ready to back whoever the party produces, but stressed that the ADC must first identify a candidate with the right qualities and broad national appeal.

“I will support whoever emerges. But I also advise the ADC to look around and identify the best material that can convince Nigerians that things will be turned around.” Amaechi said.

Amaechi lists key factors ADC must consider

Amaechi explained that the party must consider three key issues before deciding who gets its ticket: capacity, age, and the prevailing political realities of power rotation.

“First is capacity. Second is age. Third, which is the last point, is to respect the unwritten law of power that is now in the South,” he said.

According to him, recognising the current political balance could make it easier for southern politicians and voters to rally behind the party’s campaign.

He argued that if the party allowed the South to complete its expected turn, it would be easier to sell the idea of a future transfer of power to the North.

“They should conclude that and then transfer power to the North. It makes it easier for those of us from the South to say we are going to compete because the North has said, ‘finish all this,’” he said.

Why a northern candidate may face resistance in the South

Amaechi said many southerners already believe power should remain in the South for now, and presenting a northern candidate could weaken the ADC’s appeal in the region.

He added that even if party members campaign, convincing voters could become a major challenge.

“If you elect somebody from the North, I’m not saying we won’t campaign, but it will be difficult to convince the South to give up power,” he said.

Amaechi said some southerners may interpret such a move as unfair, especially if it appears power is being questioned only when it shifts to the South.

Amaechi insists he will support ADC’s choice

Despite raising concerns, Amaechi insisted that party unity must come first and promised to support whoever wins the ADC primary, regardless of where the candidate comes from.

“Whether it is a Southerner or a Northerner is immaterial, I will support whoever emerges at the primary,” he said.

Amaechi, who has declared interest in the party’s ticket, earlier pledged to serve only a single four-year term if elected, saying it would allow power return to the North after Tinubu’s first term.

Former Anambra governor and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is also in the ADC, has made a similar one-term promise.

ADC zoning debate deepens

Amaechi’s comments came shortly after former Kaduna State governor and ADC chieftain, Nasir El-Rufai, reiterated that the party would not zone its presidential ticket.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, widely seen as a top aspirant, also maintained that the ADC is not adopting zoning ahead of its primary.

El-Rufai mentions how ADC will chose candidate

