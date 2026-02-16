This boat ambulance represents a larger transformation in Ogun State's healthcare, one measured not in statistics but in whether mothers can afford safe delivery, whether sick children get timely treatment, and whether emergency care arrives when needed.

Boat ambulance commission at Makun-Omi, Ogun Waterside Local Government. Photo Source: Business Day.

Source: UGC

The 2019 Starting Point

Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited a struggling healthcare system in May 2019. Primary healthcare centres lacked basic infrastructure; electricity and running water were absent in many facilities. The equipment was broken or outdated.

Most telling: just five ambulances served over 5 million residents. Urban areas had limited emergency response, and rural communities had virtually none.

Previous administrations had launched initiatives like the 2014 Community-Based Health Insurance Scheme, but execution faltered. Infrastructure remained neglected, workers went unpaid, and rural areas stayed underserved. The gap between promises and delivery had grown too wide.

Rebuilding Primary Healthcare

The administration focused on fixing primary healthcare centres across communities. By October 2025, 75 primary health centres had undergone complete renovation, 236 facilities had transitioned to digital systems, and 472 healthcare workers had received training in data management and safety protocols.

Beyond buildings, the state installed solar power across all 20 local government areas, guaranteeing 24-hour electricity. Clean water systems followed. Each facility received delivery beds and ultrasound machines.

During a 2026 visit to Makun Primary Healthcare Center in Sagamu, World Bank Vice President Galina Vincelette called it "a deliberate effort to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare delivery sustainably."



Source: UGC

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, and other World Bank officials conducted an inspection of some World Bank projects in the state. Photo Source: Punch Newspapers

When Every Minute Counts: The Emergency Care Transformation

Emergency healthcare faced a fundamental problem: distance. Standard ambulances couldn't navigate narrow rural roads or cross waterways, and there weren't nearly enough vehicles.

The fleet expanded from five vehicles in 2019 to 26 Basic Life Support ambulances by 2025, strategically positioned across three senatorial districts for 24-hour coverage. Ninety tricycle ambulances were deployed for communities with narrow or rough roads—50 purchased by the state, 30 donated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, and 10 from private donors. Boat ambulances serve riverine areas.

A state emergency call centre with real-time location tracking achieved a 100% success rate in managing reported emergencies in 2025. Emergency numbers 112 and 08112000033 operate continuously, with the state covering ambulance costs for enrolled residents for up to 48 hours.

Making Healthcare Affordable: The Insurance Revolution

The 2017 National Health Account showed 76.6% of Nigerians pay out-of-pocket for healthcare, creating impossible choices between medical care and necessities.

The Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme addresses this. Civil servants receive coverage for spouses and up to four children under 18. After subsidies, beneficiaries pay N4,000 annually. Pregnant women, children under five, and residents over 70 access the scheme for free.

Families who previously delayed treatment due to cost now have coverage. Chronic conditions get managed. Preventive care becomes accessible.

Protecting Mothers and Children

In December 2025, Ogun State won a $400,000 healthcare leadership award, placing first runner-up in the South-West zone at the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Award—the second consecutive year achieving this ranking.

The Ibidero Programme removes financial barriers to maternity care. Pregnant women registering at public facilities receive free antenatal care, delivery (including Caesarean sections), and postnatal care. The state provides N5,000 to women delivering at government facilities.

The 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Iperu-Remo, launched by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in February 2023, was a collaboration between the state and federal governments. The Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII) uses evidence-based interventions and community engagement to reduce pregnancy-related deaths.

Ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched a 100-bed mother and child hospital in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State. Photo Source: Punch Newspaper

Source: UGC

Keeping Children Healthy: Vaccination and Prevention

Every parent feels anxious when their child gets sick. Malaria, measles, and whooping cough are diseases that can be prevented but still take young lives across Nigeria.

Routine immunisation programmes received significant upgrades. The World Bank-supported IMPACT Project ensured facilities had vaccines, trained personnel, and functioning cold chain systems.

Immunisation outreach now reaches remote communities. Boat ambulances deployed for emergencies also deliver vaccination campaigns to riverine populations previously cut off from regular health services.

The Bigger Picture: Building Human Capital

The World Bank's commendation highlighted healthcare's role in human capital development. Children receiving timely vaccinations grow healthier and perform better academically. Mothers surviving childbirth safely raise families and contribute economically. Workers accessing malaria treatment don't lose weeks of productivity.

When healthcare functions reliably, education improves, economic participation increases, and communities develop greater problem-solving capacity. This calculus drives sustained healthcare investment, not just saving lives today but building stronger communities tomorrow.

What Still Needs Work

Despite the progress, border communities still face geographic barriers. Some rural areas need more health personnel, while specialised care often requires urban travel.

The state doubled its health budget to sustain reforms beyond donor funding, but maintaining this requires continuous political commitment and disciplined resource management. Health education gaps persist around maternal health and disease prevention. Infrastructure needs ongoing maintenance.

The difference from previous administrations: addressing challenges systematically rather than ignoring them.

What This Means for Families

For Ogun Waterside communities, boat ambulances mean pregnant women reach hospitals during labour. For parents statewide, renovated health centres mean treating childhood illnesses at nearby facilities instead of long, expensive journeys. For elderly residents, insurance means managing chronic conditions without impossible choices.

Changes show up quietly too: health workers arriving for shifts, facilities with working lights and water, available vaccines, and responsive ambulances. These represent basic healthcare system functioning, unremarkable elsewhere but significant in Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

The Nigeria Governors' Forum award and World Bank commendation validate progress, but aren't endpoints. The goal remains universal health coverage: every resident accessing quality healthcare regardless of income, location, or social status.

Since 2019, emergency repairs have evolved into structured reform. The focus now is on maintaining gains, expanding coverage, improving quality, and adapting to emerging challenges.

For families, the question isn't whether healthcare improved; evidence shows in renovated facilities, expanded ambulance coverage, affordable insurance, and reduced maternal mortality. The question is whether improvements will deepen and last, whether coverage will reach underserved communities, and whether quality will continue rising.

Healthcare reform ultimately means ordinary people accessing care when needed, affording it when received, and trusting the system's continuity. In Ogun State, the 2019-2026 trajectory increasingly suggests yes.

But trajectories aren't guarantees. They require sustained effort, continued investment, and ongoing commitment to translate into lasting change. The work continues, and for families depending on these services, that continuation matters most.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng