The green light from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paved the way for intensified activities at the site.

The inspection team included officials from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and national security agencies to assess operational readiness and regulatory compliance.

Leading the delegation was Hussein Aliyu, Project Coordinator for NNPCL’s Enserv team, alongside other engineers and technical experts tasked with evaluating infrastructure, safety standards and drilling requirements.

Their mission was clear: confirm the well’s preparedness for commercial production and ensure that every regulatory and technical box is ticked before drilling commences.

Governor Abiodun hhails ‘landmark achievement’

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the development as a watershed moment for Ogun State.

According to him, the commencement of drilling at Eba is expected to unlock fresh economic opportunities, create jobs and attract a stronger federal presence to coastal communities long yearning for industrial growth.

He noted that geological assessments had earlier confirmed hydrocarbon deposits within the Ogun Waterside axis, prompting preliminary surveys and deeper technical engagements by NNPCL.

To remove any lingering doubts, the Ogun State Government independently verified the coordinates of the oil well, affirming that the discovery lies firmly within its territorial boundaries.

Security, strategy and what comes next

Security has been central to the project’s stability. Naval personnel have guarded the facility for more than 18 months, working with state authorities to safeguard equipment and prevent disruptions.

This sustained security presence reflects the high strategic value attached to the site.

The Eba oil well forms part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to diversify production beyond the Niger Delta. For decades, states like Delta and Rivers have dominated the oil map.

Ogun’s entry signals a deliberate shift aimed at boosting national output while promoting regional balance in energy development.

Stakeholders say the next phase will focus on strict regulatory compliance, environmental safeguards, and active engagement with host communities to ensure a smooth take-off.

For Ogun residents, the development represents more than crude oil. It is a promise of jobs, infrastructure and renewed economic momentum.

For Nigeria, it marks another step toward strengthening energy security and widening the nation’s oil-producing base.

