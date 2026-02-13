Nigeria launches GEEP FarmerMoni portal for 2025/2026, offering farmers interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000

Loan aims to enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen food security for vulnerable smallholder farmers

Eligibility includes being a Nigerian citizen, age over 18, and belonging to a registered farming cooperative

The Federal Government of Nigeria has opened the GEEP (Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme) FarmerMoni portal for 2025/2026, offering interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to ₦300,000 to smallholder farmers nationwide.

The program aims to support farmers in procuring seeds, fertilisers, and equipment for the new farming season.

Officials say the scheme is designed to boost agricultural productivity, improve rural incomes and strengthen food security across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope GEEP 3.0 and the FarmerMoni Technical Working Group in Abuja on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Hamza Baba, National Programme Manager of GEEP under NSIPA, confirmed that the portal is now open for eligible farmers to register.

He described the loan as both interest-free and collateral-free, noting that the programme specifically targets vulnerable and low-income farmers at the grassroots.

N300,000 per farmer, No collateral required

According to Baba, each successful applicant will receive up to N300,000. He explained that the loan amount was determined based on the economic realities of various farming activities.

He stressed that the scheme is not for new entrants into agriculture. Applicants must already be actively engaged in farming.

Eligibility criteria

To apply, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Nationality: Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Age: Above 18 years old.

Status: Already engaged in farming (not for new farmers).

Land: Must own or rent farmland.

Cooperative: Must belong to a registered farming cooperative or association in their local government.

Identification: Valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

How to apply

Eligible farmers can apply through two main methods:

Online Registration (Preferred)

Visit the official GEEP application portal: https://geep.nsipa.gov.ng .

. Fill in your personal details, including your full name, phone number, and location.

Provide your NIN and BVN.

Specify your type of farming (crop, poultry, aquaculture, or livestock).

Submit the application form.

Physical/manual registration

Visit the National Orientation Agency (NOA) office or the GEEP Desk Officer in your Local Government Area secretariat.

Fill out the physical registration form provided by the agents.

Loan details

Loan Amount: Up to ₦300,000.

Interest Rate: 0% (Interest-free).

Collateral: None required.

Repayment: 6-month repayment period following a 3-month moratorium (grace period).

Important tips

Be Careful of Scams: The registration is free of charge. Do not pay anyone to register.

Group Applications: While individuals can apply, forming or joining a registered cooperative/group is highly encouraged.

Verification: Ensure all provided documentation (NIN, BVN, farm location) is accurate to avoid rejection.

