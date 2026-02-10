Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, governance and public affairs in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, reiterated her support for mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Legit.ng reports that the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District declared that technological limitations are no longer an excuse for delays or manual interventions.

In a pointed statement reacting to ongoing Senate debates on amendments to the Electoral Act, the senator emphasised that absolute real-time transmission is fully achievable and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with satellite internet provider Starlink to ensure seamless connectivity, even in remote polling units.

Senator Natasha stated:

"Absolute real-time transmission is possible. INEC should partner with Starlink for remote connectivity. Remember, INEC’s 2026 budget is N1.01 trillion. Zero excuses."

Oil spills: Natasha demands action

In a piece of related news, Gboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy, on Tuesday, February 10, faced questions from Senator Natasha during the marine transport joint budget defence, as lawmakers pressed for clarity on Nigeria’s response to persistent oil spills and their implications for the nation’s blue-economy ambitions.

Raising concerns on the floor of the hearing, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan focused her inquiry on the environmental sustainability of Nigeria’s marine resources and the federal government’s engagement with international oil companies (IOCs).

She said:

“Since 1958, Nigeria has suffered over 7,000 oil spills. One would have thought that, with the number of policies implemented, this would have become a thing of the past. The Niger Delta region has been severely impacted, and although some cleanup measures have been undertaken, our farmers and fishermen have borne the greatest burden.”

Furthermore, the federal legislator queried how the ministry of marine and blue economy interfaces with oil operators, particularly multinational firms such as Shell, to ensure effective remediation and environmental restoration in affected coastal communities.

She asked:

“My question to you, Honourable minister, is this: how have you, in your capacity as minister of the blue economy, engaged the various IOCs, especially Shell, to ensure that oil-spill cleanup activities in the region are actually carried out?”

Emphasising the centrality of environmental protection to Nigeria’s marine-based economic aspirations, Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that ecological degradation poses a direct threat to the viability of the blue-economy project.

She added:

“The success of a thriving green-economy initiative is intricately linked to the condition of our waters, waste systems, and oceans. I therefore need to know how your ministry is engaging the IOCs on the cleanup of oil-polluted areas.”

Responding, Oyetola explained that oil-spill remediation falls primarily within the mandate of the federal ministry of environment, while acknowledging the need for collaboration across government institutions.

The minister said:

“With regard to oil spillage, it is essentially an environmental matter and falls under the purview of the ministry of environment. However, it is not out of place for us to synergise with the ministry of environment.”

Tuesday’s session formed part of the National Assembly’s broader review of budgetary allocations to ministries and agencies within the marine transport sector ahead of the 2026 fiscal cycle.

Lawmakers are expected to intensify oversight in the coming weeks, particularly on environmental compliance, coastal infrastructure, and maritime security.

Source: Legit.ng