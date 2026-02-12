Tunde Ednut has lamented Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, among other Igbo businessmen's public show of support for President Tinubu's re-election

The social media influencer, in an emotional post, shared how he felt about the switch in political allegiances by his associates

He also declared a bold stance on his support for 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of 2027

Nigerian-US-based influencer and blogger Tunde Ednut has declared his undivided support for former Anambra state governor Peter Obi despite the switch in allegiances by his friends and associates like Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest ahead of the 2027 election.

In a heartfelt post, Tunde, while reacting to a viral video of Obi Cubana, Chiefpriest, Zenco, among others, unveiling the campaign buses for President Bola Tinubu's re-election, expressed deep pain over their action.

Tunde Ednut declares undivided loyalty to Peter Obi ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: mazitundeednut/peterobi/obicubana

Source: Instagram

Despite their new political differences, Tunde, who said that they were still his friends, declared that he would support Obi if he wins the primary ticket to contest for president in 2027.

"All my men don go Tinubu side, I feel somehow inside of me, I feel pain somehow deep inside, but no wahala,, Obidient, no shaking. Peter Obi till the end. We don't back down," Tunde Ednut said.

"I don’t know why, but tears just dropped from my eyes. It feels like all hope is lost now that some of our top big boys have switched to APC. They are still my people, and I can’t speak against them. If to say them no be my people, we for yarn small, but my loyalty is forever, it doesn’t switch. No wahala sha! E pain me Oo! OBidients, we move. If Peter Obi wins the primaries and gets the ticket to contest for President, let’s give him our full support. All the best. Honestly, I’m not happy at the moment. I just feel weak," he added.

Tunde Ednut decides on his preferred presidential candidate between Tinubu and Peter Obi ahead of 2027 polls. Credit: abat

Source: Facebook

Tunde Ednut's post reacting to Obi Cubana, Chiefpriest' support for Tinubu is below:

Comments as Tunde Ednut declares support for Peter Obi

The social media influencer's post captured reactions from many, including Davido's aide, Isreal DMW. Read the comments below:

isrealdmw said:

"I NO GO OOOOH. GOD FORBID NONSENSE."

ogbolor commented:

"Why will it seem like all hope is lost tho? Our hopes where never these guys, these are business men wey dey find their own. When we start our own campaign."

_de_stella said:

"We’ve never relied on people like this, they are same as these same leaders💔 their stomach/business comes first unfortunately."

theturkeyguy147 wrote:

I said something from the beginning of all these, I said Most people are only angry at the present government because it’s not benefiting them, once some people finds a way to eat out of the cake, the switch and forget all the struggles and main purpose of the fight from the beginning especially our so called ‘Celebrities’ . It’s has being like that from day one. It’s well hmmm

kevinblak_comedy said:

"He joins thieves to stop them from stealing."

Cubana Chief Priest declares he'll work against Peter Obi

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest openly declared he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2027 election.

The businessman confirmed his position during exchanges with followers on Instagram while responding to questions about his political stance.

He admitted that he worked for Obi during the last election but said he had changed direction.

Source: Legit.ng