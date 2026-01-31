The coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been told about the chances of the opposition in the 2027 general elections in their plot to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, spoke with Legit.ng on the fate of the coalition movement in the next cycle of elections. He posited that a southern candidate like Peter Obi and a strong northerner like the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), may defeat Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

However, he pointed out that this can only be achieved if the coalition founder, Atiku Abubakar, was willing to drop his ambition for that to come to reality. He also posited that the APC needs more than the big guns, but also the small guns, which are the people at grassroots, a move Tinubu and the APC were already consolidating.

His statement reads:

"Peter Obi's defection to the ADC is interesting, as I would describe it. However, the coalition will need much more than the big guns. They would also need the little guns, the grassroots, which is an area where Tinubu has been trying to amalgamate. At the moment, we have about 29 or 30 parties or governors in the APC camp. Very few, almost insignificant in the PDP camp.

"What the opposition needs to be able to uproot the strength of the ADC, and by inclusion, Tinubu from office, is a very formidable presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate. I'm mainly referencing the fact that in the last election, Tinubu did not have an absolute majority of the votes, in the sense that he had the most votes. He did not have the most absolute majority, because the combination of votes from the opposition was more than what Tinubu had in the election.

"And so, banking on the possibility of their combined efforts coming to play. However, the dynamics of who takes central stage and who is deputy may likely affect the outcome. Atiku has run for vice president twice, constitutionally. I'm not sure if he can still run as a vice president. You can only run as president.

"Peter would also be looking at running as president. Perhaps if Atiku is willing to drop his personal desire and allow a southern candidate, Peter Obi, to run with a strong northern candidate, perhaps Kwankwaso, then we might be looking at a great political upset."

Source: Legit.ng