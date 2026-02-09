Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described the US Christmas Day airstrikes on militants as a welcome intervention

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has described America’s Christmas Day airstrikes on Islamist militants in northwest Nigeria as a “blessing.

She noted that the move signaed her husband’s government’s openness to further US involvement in combating insurgency and criminal gangs.

Speaking with Fox News Digital during a week-long visit to Washington, D.C, Tinubu, said:

“The intervention of the US was quite a welcome development. Nigeria is looking forward to collaboration. We are expecting that there will be more."

Addressing religious violence amid US scrutiny

The visit comes amid heightened international attention on attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria, which US President Donald Trump highlighted by designating Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over violations of religious freedom.

Tinubu stressed that the violence is not limited to any one faith, saying,

“Terrorist groups hide in the forest, and also bandits and other people are kidnapping for ransom. We are concerned about our people’s safety.”

She highlighted steps taken by the Nigerian government, including a nationwide security emergency, plans to recruit 50,000 new police officers, and the redeployment of more than 11,000 officers from VIP protection to conflict-prone areas.

Washington meetings focus on security and investment

During her visit, Tinubu met with senior US administration officials to clarify the realities of Nigeria’s security challenges.

“We live in Nigeria. We know the situation on the ground,” she said,

She emphasized the need for a nuanced understanding of the country’s crisis.

Tinubu also linked security improvements to foreign investment opportunities, saying,

“We’re doing all we can to make sure that when investors come, they can feel comfortable and their investment can yield.”

Nigeria’s complex religious and security landscape

The First Lady, a Christian and ordained pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, occupies a prominent role in Nigeria’s interfaith landscape, given her marriage to President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, Fox News reported.

She pointed out that Nigeria’s security crisis affects communities across religious and regional lines, citing attacks in Kwara state earlier this year where extremists targeted residents for refusing radical ideologies.

She further underscored the importance of collaboration with the U.S., describing the dialogue as productive and expected to yield tangible outcomes for both nations.

Balancing security with economic reforms

Tinubu highlighted that tackling insurgency is closely tied to economic stability. Her husband’s administration has implemented painful reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, to restore economic growth, reduce poverty, and address conditions that fuel violence, Punch reported.

“The conversation with the US will yield better fruit for us, and both for us and also America,” she said.

The First Lady’s Washington visit places a prominent Christian voice at the centre of Nigeria’s response to international scrutiny, emphasising collaboration, security reform, and investment attraction as intertwined priorities.

