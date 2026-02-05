The 2026 Winter Olympics is preparing to kick off in Italy with the opening ceremony at San Siro on February 6

The 2026 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Italy, starting with the opening ceremony in Milan on February 6, 2026 and will run through February 22.

The Winter Olympics is famously the ice and snow games, where athletes compete in games supported by the weather and terrain it was named after.

The iconic San Siro hosts the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by ESPN, the 2026 event will be the first time that the event is held in two cities, as the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will share the hosting duties.

The opening ceremony will be held at the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, popularly referred to as San Siro in Milan, on Friday, February 6 and will be broadcast on SuperSport channels on DStv.

According to Football Italia, Inter vs Torino’s Coppa Italia quarter-final match on Wednesday was moved to a neutral venue in Monza as San Siro is prepared for the opening ceremony.

Terry Gannon will host the event alongside former Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White, and will feature performances headlined by Mariah Carey.

Loc Lang Lang, Cecilia Bartoli, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Matilda De Angelis.

The Olympic torch started in Olympia, Greece on November 26, 2025 and has been in Rome since December 4, and will reportedly move across all regions of Italy before landing at San Siro.

Ikpefan set to make history

According to Olympics, there will be 15 African participants at the games. Five from South Africa, two each from Kenya, Madagascar and Morocco, while Nigeria, Eritrea, Benin and Guinea-Bissau will have one each.

Nigeria’s Samuel Ikpefan is set to be the country's sole representative for the second tournament running, having also been the only one at the Beijing 2022 games.

Ikpefan, who was born and raised in the French Alps, will participate in cross-country skiing. He finished 73rd overall in the men's free sprint in 2022.

He will compete in the men's sprint classic on February 8, and the men's 10 km interval start free on February 13.

Samuel Ikpefan represents Nigeria at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

Ikpefan admits that he feels a sense of responsibility representing Africa at the games and hopes his journey will inspire the younger generation.

“I do feel a certain responsibility, but I see it as something positive. Representation matters. If my journey can inspire young athletes of African heritage to believe that winter sports are accessible to them, then it’s already a success,” he told Flashscore.

