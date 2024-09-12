King Charles III played host to Nigeria's President Tinubu at Buckingham Palace in the UK on Wednesday, September 11

According to the presidency, the meeting was at the King's request and reaffirmed the strong diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the UK

An aide to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development via a statement on Thursday and shared a photo of the King and Nigeria's leader

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, the United Kingdom (UK), on Wednesday, September 11.

Tinubu visits King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu visited King Charles III in London

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this disclosure in a statement shared on X on Thursday, September 12.

He described the meeting as private, highlighting the enduring and cherished relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The statement revealed that the latest meeting was at the King’s request.

It added that both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change.

“This will be the two leaders' first meeting since they met in Dubai at the COP 28 Climate Summit last year. The latest meeting was at the King’s request.

“Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu and His Majesty also explored opportunities for collaboration in anticipation of the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.”

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to addressing climate change in a manner that aligns with the country’s energy security objectives whilst affirming Nigeria’s readiness to adopt global strategies for sustainability.

“During their dialogue, the two leaders shared ideas for innovative approaches to climate financing and funding, expressing mutual interest in strengthening partnerships by harnessing Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa and the Commonwealth,” Onanuga stated.

The Royal Family also acknowledged the meeting. They shared a photo of President Tinubu and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

"Pleased to see HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT 🇳🇬 met with His Majesty The King, at Buckingham Palace, 🇬🇧 yesterday," the Royal Family tweeted.

Daily Trust, The Nigerian Tribune, Channels TV, PremiumTimes confirmed the development in their publication on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng