Benue APC Projects 500,000 New Members, One Million Tinubu Votes

Hon. Philip Agbese, member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has projected a sharp increase in the All Progressives Congress membership and presidential vote count in Benue State following the ongoing e registration and revalidation exercise.

Agbese, who serves as spokesperson of the Benue State APC Caucus in the National Assembly, spoke to journalists in Makurdi after inspecting registration materials and logistics deployed for the exercise.

Hon. Philip Agbese addresses journalists in Makurdi after inspecting APC e-registration materials.

Source: Twitter

He said the integration of the Senator George Akume led political structure had altered the scale and momentum of the registration process.

Akume bloc drives registration surge

The lawmaker said the Akume group was fully mobilised and prepared to deliver unprecedented numbers within a short period. According to him, the bloc already has a large pool of verified supporters ready to be captured.

“We are coming with serious business,” Agbese said.

“The Akume group alone has over half a million dedicated members who are already verified and eager to be captured in this exercise.”

He added:

“Within the next seven days, we will upload every one of them. That single move will increase our APC membership in Benue by at least 500,000.”

Agbese contrasted the pace of the Akume bloc with what he described as weak mobilisation elsewhere, claiming that rival efforts had produced minimal results after weeks of activity.

Tinubu's vote target outlined

Beyond party registration, the federal lawmaker set an ambitious electoral target for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state. He said the mobilisation drive was directly linked to expanding the party’s vote bank.

“And mark my words we are targeting an extra 1 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next election cycle,” he said.

Agbese called on APC members across Benue to cooperate fully at the local government level. He said internal unity and grassroots participation were critical to rebuilding the party’s strength in the state.

“This is not the time for division or lukewarm attitude,” he said, urging members to support the exercise wholeheartedly.

Careful words on state leadership

Asked to assess the performance of Governor Hyacinth Alia, Agbese declined to offer a direct verdict. He said he preferred to seek broader consultations before making public comments.

“Honestly, I don’t want to jump the gun and say something today only for my ogas at the top to come out tomorrow with a completely different view,” he said.

Turning to national leadership, Agbese praised President Tinubu’s political stature and reform agenda. He said Benue voters recognise the president’s leadership qualities and remain committed to delivering strong electoral support in future polls.

“We are serious about shooting Tinubu’s votes up by another 1 million from Benue State alone,” he said

