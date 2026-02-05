Abdul-Aziz Umar Ganduje visited Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his residence in Kano

Photographs showed Abdul-Aziz in Kwankwasiyya attire and sparked widespread political discussions

The purpose of the visit remained unclear as observers awaited official clarification

Kano state - Abdul-Aziz Umar Ganduje, son of former Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, paid a visit to the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Thursday at Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road in Kano.

Photographs shared on Facebook by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, showed Abdul-Aziz dressed in the signature white-and-red Kwankwasiyya attire as he was received by Kwankwaso in the company of Kano State deputy governor, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The son of Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdul-Aziz Umar Ganduje, visits Rabiu Kwankwaso unexpectedly as the 2027 election approaches.

Source: Twitter

No official reason given for visit

The images, however, were not accompanied by any official statement or caption explaining the purpose of the visit, leaving political observers to speculate about the motives behind the meeting, Leadership reported.

The development has generated conversations among political analysts and residents in Kano and beyond, given the long-standing rivalry between Kwankwaso and Abdul-Aziz’s father, the immediate-past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“This visit has certainly raised eyebrows, considering the historical political tension between the Ganduje family and the Kwankwasiyya Movement,” said a political analyst in Kano, who requested anonymity.

Defections intensify political intrigue

The rivalry between the two political figures intensified recently following the defection of Kwankwaso’s protege, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNNP) to Ganduje’s APC, a move that has reshaped Kano’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Tensions rise after Kwankwaso's protege, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, joins Ganduje's APC, reshaping Kano's political scene before 2027.

Source: Twitter

Political commentators noted that the visit could signal attempts at dialogue or reconciliation ahead of the next general elections, though no official confirmation has been provided by either party.

“The photos alone are not enough to explain the purpose of the visit, but they have certainly captured public attention and triggered debate across political circles,” said Saifullahi Abubakar, a local political reporter.

As speculation continues, residents and political observers in Kano await an official statement clarifying the agenda of Abdul-Aziz Ganduje’s visit to Kwankwaso, amid growing political tension in the state ahead of 2027.

Ganduje opens door for reconciliation with Kwankwaso

In another report, former Kano State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he is open to reconciling with his longtime political rival, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressing hope that both leaders can resolve their differences in the future.

Ganduje made the remarks in an interview with BBC Hausa, where he described reconciliation as possible despite years of political rivalry.

Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters. This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

