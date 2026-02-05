Captain Mansur Kurugu, spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, denied reports that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was flown abroad for medical attention

Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to Senator Kwankwaso, said the medical rumours were spread by political detractors

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso visited Singer Market in Kano to commiserate with traders affected by a recent fire

Kano state - The spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Captain Mansur Kurugu, has denied reports that the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was flown abroad for medical attention.

The claims, which circulated widely on social media, suggested that the former governor of Kano state left the country due to health concerns.

Responding to enquiries about the trip, Kurugu clarified:

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso departs Nigeria for personal reasons. It is not for medical tourism or any health-related reason,” he said.

Media aide attributes claims to political detractors

In a separate statement on Facebook, Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, dismissed the medical rumours, describing them as the handiwork of political detractors aiming to create unnecessary panic, Daily Trust reported.

Hassan added that the NNPP leader was actively engaged in Kano earlier on Thursday, visiting Singer Market to commiserate with traders affected by a recent fire that destroyed shops and goods worth millions of naira.

The aides emphasised that the senator’s foreign trip is unrelated to health issues and affirmed that he remains committed to his political and public duties, highlighting his ongoing presence and interactions with constituents in Kano state.

Ganduje's son meet Kwankwaso in Kano

In another report, Abdul-Aziz Umar Ganduje, son of former Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, paid a visit to the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Thursday at Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road in Kano.

Photographs shared on Facebook by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, showed Abdul-Aziz dressed in the signature white-and-red Kwankwasiyya attire as he was received by Kwankwaso in the company of Kano State deputy governor, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, The Punch reported.

The images, however, were not accompanied by any official statement or caption explaining the purpose of the visit, leaving political observers to speculate about the motives behind the meeting, Leadership reported.

The development has generated conversations among political analysts and residents in Kano and beyond, given the long-standing rivalry between Kwankwaso and Abdul-Aziz’s father, the immediate-past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

