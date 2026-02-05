PDP, ADC and NNPP have jointly condemned the Senate’s rejection of the mandatory electronic transmission of election results from polling units

The parties described the decision as retrogressive and anti-democratic, warning that it could set Nigeria back and weaken electoral transparency

They urged the conference committee to adopt the House of Representatives’ position in support of real-time electronic transmission of results

Major opposition political parties in Nigeria have jointly condemned the Senate’s decision to reject a proposal seeking to make real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units mandatory.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Senate has retained the provision in Clause 60 of the 2022 Electoral Act allowing election results to be transmitted in a manner prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The proposed amendment was aimed at strengthening transparency in the electoral process by ensuring that results are uploaded immediately after voting, reducing the risk of alteration during manual movement of result sheets.

However, the Senate declined to approve that provision, a move that has now sparked strong reactions from opposition parties and pro-democracy stakeholders, who argue that it could weaken the credibility of future elections.

Opposition parties react to Senate’s amendment

Reacting in a joint press statement dated February 5, 2026, the parties warned that the Senate’s action could weaken Nigeria’s democracy and reverse efforts aimed at improving transparency in the electoral process.

The statement was jointly signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, the National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Bamofin Ladipo Johnson, National Publicity Secretary, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to the statement, the Senate passed an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 but rejected the section that would have made the electronic transmission of results mandatory at polling units.

The opposition parties described the move as a major setback, saying it could derail democratic progress.

They argued that the decision was not only retrogressive but capable of undermining the confidence Nigerians have gradually built in the electoral system.

Senate's decision could set Nigeria back, parties warn

The parties expressed concern that the Senate, which they described as APC-led, may have taken the country backwards by many decades with the decision.

They also noted that the rejection had attracted condemnation from Nigerians across the country, regardless of political affiliation.

The parties warned that the move could damage democratic consolidation, especially at a time when Nigerians are demanding stronger safeguards against electoral malpractice.

The opposition parties questioned why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would oppose the use of technology for transmitting election results, while deploying similar technology for other political processes.

They pointed to the party’s use of digital platforms for membership registration and e-registration, arguing that the same logic should apply to election result transmission.

They described the Senate’s position as inconsistent, insisting that modern elections require technological support to reduce manipulation and increase credibility.

Parties accuse APC of protecting loopholes

In the statement, the opposition parties accused the APC of attempting to protect loopholes in the electoral process that could be exploited to manipulate outcomes.

They claimed the ruling party was aware of growing public dissatisfaction and feared that credible elections would threaten its chances at the polls.

The parties argued that the refusal to make electronic transmission mandatory was part of a broader attempt to weaken transparency and preserve advantage for the ruling party.

“Senators failed Nigerians”

The opposition parties said they expected lawmakers to rise above partisan interests and act in the best interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

However, they accused the Senate of failing Nigerians by prioritising party interests over national democratic values.

“Regardless of their party affiliation, we would have expected the Senators to rise above party sentiments and act in the best interest of democracy... But as usual, they failed the people they are supposed to represent.”

The parties also referenced the last general election and the legal disputes that followed, noting that courts — including the Supreme Court — had ruled that the Electoral Act 2022 did not explicitly make electronic transmission mandatory.

According to them, electronic transmission would not only provide stronger legal backing for judicial interpretation, but would also increase transparency, public trust and belief in the electoral process.

“In the last election, we are witnesses to the plethora of cases where the court, especially the Supreme Court, held that there was nowhere in the principal Act... where electronic transmission was made mandatory.”

They insisted that the Senate’s rejection has effectively returned Nigeria to a situation where result manipulation fears remain unresolved.

The parties said the next decision now rests with the conference committee, urging its members to align with Nigerians by adopting the position of the House of Representatives, which supports mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results.

“The ball is now in the court of the conference committee, and we strongly urge its members to align themselves with the Nigerian people by adopting the position of the House of Representatives.”

They appealed to the committee to act in the best interest of Nigerians and future generations, warning that failure to do so could result in the imposition of anti-democratic laws.

PDP reacts to Senate's decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Senate’s decision to reject the electronic transmission of election results from polling units, describing the move as “shameful” and dangerous to Nigeria’s democracy.

Reacting to the development, the PDP reminded lawmakers that they were elected by citizens and must represent the will of the people.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the opposition party said the decision was taken after what it called an “intentional and protracted delay” during the amendment of the Electoral Act.

