The federal government clarified that United States troops in Nigeria were deployed only for intelligence support and training, not combat operations

The announcement by AFRICOM reignited public debate over sovereignty, prompting officials and the ruling party to reassure citizens that cooperation remained fully coordinated

Defence Minister Christopher Musa and APC spokesperson Felix Morka both stressed that the partnership aimed at defeating terrorism without compromising Nigeria’s independence

The federal government has clarified reports surrounding the presence of United States troops in Nigeria, stressing that their deployment was limited to intelligence support and training.

According to ARISE, officials said the move formed part of ongoing cooperation to combat terrorism and insurgency.

The clarification followed an announcement on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), which confirmed the deployment of a small team of American personnel to Nigeria.

AFRICOM explains intelligence support

Speaking in Dakar, AFRICOM Commander, General Dagvin Anderson, said the deployment was made at Nigeria’s request and was focused strictly on intelligence assistance.

“Our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a willing and capable ally that requested unique capabilities only the United States can provide,” Anderson said.

Defence minister addresses sovereignty concerns

The announcement sparked speculation and concern over Nigeria’s sovereignty, prompting Defence Minister, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), to address the issue.

In a chat with the BBC, Musa explained that the US personnel were not combat troops but a small advisory team supporting intelligence gathering and training initiatives. He did not disclose details regarding the size of the team, their arrival date, location, or duration of stay.

Observers recalled that on December 25, 2025, the US military, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, conducted air interdiction operations across multiple locations in the North-West and North-Central regions. The operations were part of renewed international cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism.

Despite assurances from officials, the latest development reignited public debate, with some Nigerians expressing fears that the presence of foreign troops could undermine national sovereignty.

APC reaffirms Nigeria’s independence

Reacting to the concerns, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said cooperation between Nigeria and the United States was strictly coordinated and did not compromise the country’s independence.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE Television on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, reaffirmed that US support in counter-terrorism efforts posed no threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“What we know is that the US government and Nigerian authorities are working very closely to defeat terrorism in our country,” Morka said. “Terrorism has brought immense pain and suffering to our people, with innocent citizens killed senselessly by these violent actors,” he added.

He said President Bola Tinubu remained resolute in taking all necessary measures to eliminate terrorist threats and restore security across the country.

Joint efforts against terrorism

Dismissing suggestions that the collaboration amounted to foreign intervention, Morka said such concerns usually arose when host nations were excluded from decision-making processes, a situation he noted did not apply to Nigeria.

“That is not the case here,” he said. “This is a coordinated effort between the Nigerian government and the United States, with both sides fully involved in all decisions.”

According to him, any actions taken on the ground would reflect agreements jointly reached by both governments.

“Whatever is agreed at the table is what will be implemented,” Morka added, emphasising that the priority remained the protection of Nigerian lives and the defeat of terrorist groups.

