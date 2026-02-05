The PDP condemned the Senate for rejecting the electronic transmission of election results , calling the decision shameful and harmful to democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Senate’s decision to reject the electronic transmission of election results from polling units, describing the move as “shameful” and dangerous to Nigeria’s democracy.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Senate has retained the provision in Clause 60 of the 2022 Electoral Act allowing election results to be transmitted in a manner prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Senate, however, rejected real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the IReV portal.

PDP says Senate ignored Nigerians’ wishes

Reacting to the development, the PDP reminded lawmakers that they were elected by citizens and must represent the will of the people.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the opposition party said the decision was taken after what it called an “intentional and protracted delay” during the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The party insisted that Nigerians across the 109 senatorial districts desire an electoral process that is transparent and protected from manipulation.

“We charge our lawmakers to remember that they are delegates of power invested in them by the voters in their various constituencies and must endeavour to mirror their desires and wishes at all times,” the party said.

PDP raises concerns over result manipulation

The PDP argued that the rejection of electronic transmission would sustain what it described as a long-standing practice of altering election results during movement from polling units to collation centres.

According to the party, transmitting results electronically would help end the manipulation of figures and ensure that votes counted truly reflect the choices of voters.

“It is common knowledge that the majority of Nigerians… desire electoral sanctity which is better guaranteed through the electronic transmission of votes from the polling units,” the statement added.

Sad day for electoral democracy — PDP

The PDP said the Senate’s decision suggests that the National Assembly is not ready to strengthen electoral credibility and democratic consolidation.

“This rejection is a clear indication that the National Assembly is not willing or ready to legislate for electoral sanctity and democratic consolidation,” Ememobong stated.

The party described the development as “a sad day for electoral democracy.”

The PDP called on the National Assembly to urgently reconsider its position and approve the amendment allowing the electronic transmission of results.

It warned that without such reforms, public confidence in elections would continue to drop, leading to increased voter apathy.

“This is the minimum amendment that can increase faith in the electoral process, without which the apathy will be worse than the last general election,” the party said.

Senate retains PVC clause

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate, in its clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, retains the permanent voter card, PVC, as the sole means of voter accreditation, as it rejects electronic or alternative identification proposed in Clause 47

The lawmakers have, in Clause 86, voted for Direct Primaries to be conducted in line with the constitutions of political parties and guidelines.

