FCT, Abuja - The Godswill Akpabio-led Nigerian Senate said it did not reject the electronic transmission of election results during consideration of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The Senate President, Akpabio, said the report that the Nigerian Senate rejected the electronic transmission of election results is misleading.

Akpabio insisted that the Senate did not remove electronic transmission from the law.

As reported by Vanguard, he clarified shortly after the upper chamber passed the bill, following a marathon session lasting about 4.5 hours on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

“Distinguished colleagues, the social media is already awash with reports that the Senate has literally rejected electronic transmission of results. That is not true. What we did was to retain the electronic transmission that was in the act and was used in 2022.”

He urged the public not to allow people deceive and confuse them.

Akpabio said the federal lawmakers will make their final votes and proceedings available to Nigerians who are in doubt upon request.

“This Senate under my watch has not rejected the electronic transmission of results. It is in my interest as a participant in the next election for such to be done. So please don’t go with the crowd.

“We have retained what was in the previous provision by way of amendment. That was all we did. The previous previous has made allowance for electronic transmission. So it is still there as part of our law. We cannot afford to be going backwards.”

2027 elections: Senate passes electoral bill

Recall that the Nigerian Senate passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal & Enactment) Bill, 2026, following detailed consideration of its 155 clauses.

The passage comes amid amendments to select provisions, while the majority of the clauses were retained as originally proposed.

One of the key changes to the bill is the reduction of the timeline for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the notice of election.

