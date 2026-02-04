FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal & Enactment) Bill, 2026, following detailed consideration of its 155 clauses.

The passage comes amid amendments to select provisions, while the majority of the clauses were retained as originally proposed.

Breaking: Senate Passes Electoral Bill as Details Emerge

Amendments include reduction of election notice timeline

One of the key changes to the bill is the reduction of the timeline for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the notice of election.

The period was shortened from 360 days to 180 days, following a motion moved by Senator Tahir Monguno.

Speaking on the amendment, Monguno said,

“Reducing the timeline is necessary to enable INEC to meet the requirements for the publication of the notice. If we retain 360 days, it will already be too late for the next general election.”

Majority of clauses retained as proposed

Senate proceedings showed that while a number of clauses were amended, most of the bill’s provisions were approved without changes. Lawmakers emphasised that the revisions aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The passage of the bill now moves to the next stage of legislative processes before it can be signed into law. Lawmakers and stakeholders await further clarifications on how the new timelines and amendments will affect upcoming elections.

Details to follow..

